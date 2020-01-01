Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Cyber Vybez Radio
Surrey, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk
Daltica Radio
Spain / Electro, House, Trance
Dance Anos 90's
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / House, Electro, 90s
Dance FM Chile
Arica, Chile / Electro, House
Dance In The Night
Germany / Rock, House, Pop
Dance Radio
Pouzauges, France / Trance, House, Electro
Radio Dance Roma
Rome, Italy / Techno, House, Pop, Electro
Dance Size
Sofia, Bulgaria / House, HipHop, Disco, Funk
Dance Tunes Radio
Bruges, Belgium / Electro, House, Techno
DanceUKRadio
Chatham, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
DANCEZONE
Berlin, Germany / Hits, House
DARKVIBE FM
Verona, Italy / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
DASDING Zukunftsmusik
Baden-Baden, Germany / Electro, House
DASH Space Bass
Lennestadt, Germany / House, Dub, Drum'n'Bass, Urban
DASH Subdustrial
Lennestadt, Germany / Trance, Gothic, Techno, House
DASH Zoetic
Lennestadt, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
Data Transmission Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Electro, House
Datça OnAir
Turkey / Country, Electro, House
db962 Dance Radio
Netherlands / Electro, House
DBS Radio
Netherlands / Electro, House, Trance
DeeGay.FM Club
Rome, Italy / Electro, House
Deep Dance Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / House, Swing
Deep House Network
Landau, Germany / Electro, House, Soul
Deep Motion FM
Montreal, Canada / House, Electro, Chillout, Soul
Deep Space Radio
Detroit, USA / Techno, House, Electro
Radio Deep Underground
Toulouse, France / House, Electro
DEEREDRADIO BLACK-Zone
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
DEEREDRADIO RED-Zone
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
DEEREDRADIO YELLOW-Zone
Berlin, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
Delisvall Radio
Granada, Spain / House, Electro
delta 90.3
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, House, Techno
Depart.FM - Just feel Good!
Munich, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House
Depart.FM - Turn Me On! - CLUBTUNEZ
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Electro, House
DHLC Radio
Vienna, Austria / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
dirtyradio
United Kingdom / Dub, Electro, House, Techno
DirtyBass.FM
USA / Drum'n'Bass, Electro, House
Discoboom
Ploërmel, France / Electro, House
Discofever
Moscow, Russia / House, Disco, Funk
Discoid
Perpignan, France / Electro, House, Techno
Discollection Radio
Bad Oldesloe, Germany / Electro, House, Disco, Funk
Disco Music Radio
Valencia, Spain / Pop, House, Rock, Funk
Discovery 2 Radio
Ancona, Italy / Ambient, House, News-Talk
Divan Radio
Tirana, Albania / House, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop
Diversity Radio
Kent, United Kingdom / House, Electro, Trance
Djays Radio
Russia / Techno, House
DJincRadio
La Paz, Bolivia / Electro, House
DJ Mag Radio
Lyon, France / Electro, Techno, House
DJs Radio US
USA / House, Electro
DJ Totos Webradio
Duisburg, Germany / Electro, House, Trance
DMR1
Baku, Azerbaijan / Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.