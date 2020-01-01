Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

street One radio tz
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania / Pop, R'n'B, HipHop
StreetsTV
Barcelona, Spain / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B
Streetz Radio
Seattle, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Stripe FM
Netherlands / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
SVA Radio
Philippines / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Hits, Soul
P3 Din Gata
Malmö, Sweden / HipHop, R'n'B
SwurvRadio.com
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
TaksimFM Rap
Geldrop, Netherlands / Rap, HipHop
TapN Radio
USA / Reggae, HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
Tarmac
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop
Tarmac FR
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop
Tarmac Hits
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop
Tarmac US
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop
TENDANCE OUEST URBAN
Saint-Lô, France / HipHop
Radio Tequila Hip Hop
Romania / HipHop
Tha Muzik Shop
Detroit MI, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
ThatHotness Radio
Virginia Beach VA, USA / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
WFXO - 98.3 The Beat Jamz
Anniston, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
The Groove Factory
Chambéry, France / Jazz, HipHop
The Reality Is Radio Station
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Gospel
tilala.net
Châteauneuf-le-Rouge, France / Pop, HipHop
Timeless Inspiration
Strasbourg, France / Electro, HipHop, Jazz, Podcast
Tohu BBBohu
Chambéry, France / Jazz, Electro, HipHop
radio TOP 40 - Hip Hop Selected
Weimar, Germany / HipHop
Top Dance FM
Spain / HipHop, House, Electro, R'n'B
Top Music Angola
Luanda, Angola / HipHop, German Folklore
Top Radio FR
Paris, France / Hits, HipHop, Pop, Electro
Top Tonic Rap
Formerie, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Top Tube Station
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
TRACE FM Guadeloupe
DOM-TOM / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Reggae
Trap Dinle
Istanbul, Turkey / HipHop
Trax FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Electro, Soul, Funk
Traxx.FM R&B
Carouge, Switzerland / HipHop, R'n'B
Tribute Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B
Trini Vibes Radio TT
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago / Reggae, HipHop
TripleSRadio25
New York City, USA / HipHop, Hits, 80s, 90s
TRTS Radio
USA / HipHop, Urban
Culture.FM TrueHipHop International
Gengenbach, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Tune3ree Radio
Lagos, Nigeria / HipHop, Reggae, African
TVO1IRadio
Peoria, USA / HipHop, Christian Music, Gospel
Underground Bangkok Radio
Bangkok, Thailand / Electro, HipHop, House
UGNJAMZ
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, HipHop, Gospel
ULTRASON
Nivelles, Belgium / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
United FM Radio Jamz
New London, USA / HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Top 40 & Charts
Unity Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / HipHop, Electro, Drum'n'Bass, R'n'B
Universal RAP
Malaga, Spain / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
Uni-Vox
Bamberg, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Pop, Rock
UNSERDING Schwarz
Saarbrücken, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
Upper Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, House, Soul, Funk
Uptowns Finest
Chemnitz, Germany / HipHop, Podcast, R'n'B

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.