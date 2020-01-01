Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Radio Paul Bert
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, Pop, Jazz, Rock
RPR1.2000er Black
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
RPR1.90er Black
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
Jam.
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop, Indie, Alternative, Electro
Rubega Radio
Nairobi, Kenia / Reggae, HipHop, African
Radio Rüsselsheim
Rüsselsheim, Germany / Pop, HipHop
Rumore Web Radio - The Passenger
Modena, Italy / HipHop
Sacré Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, House, Electro, Funk
radio SAW Urban Music
Magdeburg, Germany / Rap, HipHop, Urban, Top 40 & Charts
Scanner Beat
Barcelona, Spain / HipHop, Hits, Indie, Funk
Radio Sempre Alegre
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, Pop, Funk
Seven Skies Radio Station
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
Seven Skies Radio 2
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
Seven Skies Radio 3
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
shareradio
Milan, Italy / HipHop, Rock
ShoutedFM mth.Black
Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Sintony
Cagliari, Italy / HipHop, Pop
SkyBlueMusic
Germany / Rock, Oldies, HipHop, Pop
SKYKURO Radio2Banlieue
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Skyrock Abidjan
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Hit Skyrock
Paris, France / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
Skyrock Hit U.S
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Skyrock Urban Music Non-Stop
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
SkySong
Marseille, France / HipHop, Rap, Pop, R'n'B
Slab Lab Radio
Mesquite, USA / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
SLAM RADIO
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Reggae
Slangsmith Radio
Sterling, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
Sleek FM
Nigeria / HipHop, Pop, World
Sonido Virtual Radio
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / HipHop, Urban, Reggae, Funk
Sony Hulk Radio
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Rap
Soulgasm Radio
Glendale, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Soul
Soundkingradio
New York City, USA / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Jazz
Sound-of-Saxony-Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Techno, HipHop, R'n'B, Chillout
Source Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Funk
SoUsLeGrOunD Radio
DOM-TOM / Reggae, HipHop, House, Funk
Speed-Power-Radio
Osnabrück, Germany / Electro, HipHop, Pop
Squad.FM
Kirchheim, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
S Skyy FM
USA / HipHop, Rap
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1982
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1983
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1984
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1987
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1992
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 90s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: BIG HAIR
Decatur, USA / HipHop, Indie, Pop, Rock
Static: House of Slack
Decatur, USA / HipHop, Indie, Pop, Rock
stationZilla Urban Radio
Verona, Italy / Rap, HipHop, Urban
Sternstaub-Radio
Altenstadt an der Waldnaab, Germany / HipHop, Electro, House, 80s
straight radio
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Punk, Rock
Straight Official Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Strange Soundz Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.