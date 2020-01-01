Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Operation Rebel
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Orbilux
Bulgaria / Techno, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Orion Station
Singapore, Singapore / Reggae, Rock, HipHop, Ballads
Ostseewelle - Dance & Black Hits
Rostock, Germany / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B
Oz Urban Radio
Melbourne, Australia / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
P5 STHLM
Stockholm, Sweden / Reggae, HipHop, Electro, Soul
PAB-MC GH RADIO
USA / Reggae, HipHop, R'n'B
Pacoje Radio
France / Rap, HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
PAISA Mix
Colombia / Reggae, HipHop, Reggaeton, Urban
Parti FM
New York City, USA / Reggae, HipHop, R'n'B
PARTY 101.9
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
PartyMastersMusic
Mindelheim, Germany / Techno, HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
PARTY VIBE RADIO Breakbeat
London, United Kingdom / Electro, HipHop
PDJ.FM Yo
Russia / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Peli One
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban, Soul
Phat Beats Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Reggae, Soul, Rap
PJmastermixx Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Gospel
Platinum Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop
PMP RADIO
New Jersey, USA / HipHop, Reggaeton, Bachata, Merengue
Positive Power XXI Christian Radio
Baltimore, USA / HipHop, Gospel
Power 105.1 WeUpOnItRadio
USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Power909
Morgantown, USA / HipHop, Rap, R'n'B
RADIO POWER ITALIA
Italy / Rock, HipHop, Pop
Precious Radio Uptown
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Swing, R'n'B
Proof Radio
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
PRO Plus Radio - Dance
Bucarest, Romania / Electro, HipHop, House
Radio Pulsar
Poitiers, France / Pop, HipHop, Electro, Rock
Pulsefm.se
Sweden / HipHop, House, R'n'B
PyroRadio
London, United Kingdom / Urban, HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Rap
Quiet Money Radio
Starkville, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio 105 - Hip Hop & RnB
Milan, Italy / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio 35
Milan, Italy / Pop, HipHop, R'n'B, Electro
Radio 50/50
Granville, France / HipHop, Reggae, Electro, Soul
radioaktiv
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, HipHop, Pop
Radio Andromeda
San Carlos de la Rápita, Nicaragua / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop, Dub
Radio Angel Night
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Techno, Schlager, HipHop
A&O Radio
Chicago, USA / Rap, HipHop
Radio Cassette
Lyon, France / Rock, HipHop
Rádio Charme
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
RadioCity
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Cool Fm
Gonaïves, Haiti / HipHop, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Corse
Bastia, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Europa Live
Italy / Reggaeton, Electro, HipHop
Radio F.R.E.I.
Erfurt, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Hip Hop
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire / HipHop
Radio hsf
Ilmenau, Germany / HipHop, Podcast, Rock
RADIO HT LGHT
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / HipHop, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Laser
Guichen, France / Pop, HipHop, Rap, Reggae
Radio Master Puglia
Foggia, Italy / Electro, Pop, HipHop, Oldies
Radio Méga 99.2 FM
Valence, France / Electro, Rock, HipHop, Alternative

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.