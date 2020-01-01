Radio Logo
M2 Hip-Hop
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, Rap
MA Entertainments RADIO
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, House, Kizomba
KMJK - 107.3 KC
Kansas City, USA / R'n'B, HipHop
MegaSoundRadio
Bergheim, Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Schlager
MetroLoveRadio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
MiamiBass.FM
Miami FL, USA / HipHop
Radio Milano International New Vibes
Milan, Italy / Soul, HipHop, R'n'B
Miled Music Hip-Hop
Mexico / HipHop
MixtapeHeat Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
MizFitz Radio
Oceanside (California), USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
MNET Radio
Mission, Canada / HipHop, Alternative, Rock, Metal
Mousiki Radio
Killeen, USA / Rap, Rock, HipHop
Moustardisco
Madrid, Spain / HipHop, Indie, Rock, Funk
Mouv' 100% Mix
Paris, France / HipHop
Mouv' Classics
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
Mouv' DJ - Dirty Swift
Paris, France / HipHop
MultiRadio
Novi Sad, Serbia / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
my105 OLDSCHOOL FR
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 OLDSCHOOL IT
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 The Battle
Zurich, Switzerland / HipHop, Urban, Rap
my105 THE BATTLE FR
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 THE BATTLE IT
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
Myhitmusic - 52nd STREET BEATS
Hanover, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Myhitmusic - TOMs CLUB 00s
Hanover, Germany / Pop, HipHop, House
Mystic Radio Live
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae
Naija Hits FM
Lagos, Nigeria / Rap, HipHop, African
Nam-Radio
Windhoek, Namibia / Jazz, HipHop, Urban, World
NekoKat
Barcelona, Spain / Rock, HipHop, Pop, Asian
NexxFM
Brunswick, Germany / Rap, HipHop
NGI Radio
Garland, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
N-JOY Flavor Mix
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap
N-JOY - Was Wollen Wissen
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Podcast, Rap
La noche del hombre lobo
Barcelona, Spain / Funk, HipHop, Indie, Urban
Nonstop Rap Radio
Tucson, USA / Rap, HipHop
NoTypicalRadio - Rap
Madrid, Spain / HipHop, Rap, Reggae
NRJ PUNCHLINE
Paris, France / HipHop
NSD Radio
Cannes, France / Pop, HipHop
NSTOP HIP HOP
Toulouse, France / HipHop, R'n'B
OBOSSO RADIO
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B
Old Flame Radio
Louisville, USA / HipHop, Funk, R'n'B
Old School 99
USA / HipHop
Oldschool Radio
Lorient, France / HipHop, Funk
OLDSKOOL101.com
Winter Park FL, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
ON Black
Hof, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
ON Deutsch Rap
Hof, Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap
ONE Station
La Rochelle, France / HipHop, R'n'B
On Top FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
OpenFM - Hip-Hop Freszzz
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
OpenFM - Hip-Hop Ulica
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop, Rap
OpenFM - Hip-Hop WWA
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.