Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Gothic Radio – 157 Stations with Genre Gothic

eigengrau
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
ferulas_giftkueche
Germany / Alternative, Electro, Gothic, Neo-Medieval
fruehling
Germany / Gothic
hellschwarz
Germany / Gothic
Hobbits-Welt
Salzwedel, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
musicisliferadio
Augsburg, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Rock, Metal
nachtflug
Braunschweig, Germany / Gothic
nachtstahlschmiede
Hanover, Germany / Gothic
promofabrik-radio
Gießen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Metal
promofabrikamerica
Meadville, USA / Blues, Electro, Gothic
Radio-Dark-Universe
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Gothic
radio-freitag-der-13te
Leichlingen, Germany / Gothic
radio-schwarzeseele
Hanover, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Metal
radiodarkpulse
Germany / Gothic
RadioOfDevils
Bottrop, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Metal
rockvibes
Schweinfurt, Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval, Oldies, Rock
rosenland
Germany / Gothic
Schwarzer Kanal
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
schwarzes-nrw
Lünen, Germany / Gothic
RadioSinnflut
Germany / Metal, Pop, Gothic
thedarkbluhell
Germany / Gothic, Rock
thedarknight
Germany / Gothic
thegloomyculture
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic
up_the_irons
Klagenfurt, Austria / Metal, Gothic, Alternative, Rock
wavegotik
Konstanz, Germany / Gothic
The-Lightning-Beat-Box
Salzgitter, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Urban, Drum'n'Bass
live2.de
Saterland, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Pop, Rock
Radio Magic Firebird
Bremervörde, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Gothic, Rock
Magic of Music
Germany / Gothic, Hard Rock, Pop, Rock
Radio Marquis de Sade
Germany / Gothic, Metal, Rock
Metal Heart Radio
Ostrava, Czech Republic / Gothic, Hard Rock, Metal
Metal Power
Paris, France / Gothic, Rock, Metal
Radio Metropolis One
Aachen, Germany / Gothic, Indie, Electro, Rock
MusicFun.FM
Barsinghausen, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Musik-Karussel-Radio
Germany / Gothic, Techno, Pop
Radio Nachtflug
Germany / Gothic, Metal, Drum'n'Bass
Radio-No-Limits
Eisenberg, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Trance, 80s
Radio No Rest
Prenzlau, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Rock, Metal
Oroya Wave
Peru / Gothic, Pop, Punk, Electro
Radio Paranoid
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Rock
Party Power Radio
Neumünster, Germany / Pop, Rock, Gothic, Metal
Radio Dark Tunnel
Germany / Gothic, Rock, Industrial
Radio Fun and more
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Gothic, Schlager, Pop
Radiolifetime
Mayen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Gothic
Radio Obozrevatel Gothic
Ukraine / Gothic
Radio Redstone - Einfach Besser
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Neo-Medieval
Radio Revierpower
Kamen, Germany / Gothic, Oldies, Country, Discofox
Rock Web Radio
Milan, Italy / Gothic, Rock, Metal
RockYou.fm
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Punk, Metal
Roof-Top-Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Pop