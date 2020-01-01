Radio Logo
Gothic Radio – 157 Stations with Genre Gothic

uselinks
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Techno
Radio Schattenwelt
Augsburg, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Punk, Rock
EBM Radio
Big Bear City CA, USA / Gothic, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
Nordic Lights
Lillehammer, Norway / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
fantasyradio
Erlangen, Germany / Gothic
Flatlines
Germany / Gothic, Industrial
schwarzlauscher
Ahaus, Germany / 80s, Gothic
Session
Ibbenbüren, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Metal
96 Grados Radio
Mexico City, Mexico / Gothic, Electro, Rock, Metal
Acidic Infektion Internet Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Gothic, Industrial, Rock
After-Dark-Club
Erfurt, Germany / Gothic, Hard Rock
Antenne MV Wave
Rostock, Germany / Gothic, 80s
ARDENN'CAFE
France / Classic Rock, Gothic, Hard Rock, Pop
ASBL Crazy Poisons Radio International
Differdange, Luxembourg / Rock, Gothic, Metal, Alternative
Balus-Musikkiste
Wahlstedt, Germany / 70s, Pop, Rock, Gothic
Bannyradio
Wittenberg, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Pop, Rock
Black Demon Radio
Germany / Gothic, Rock
BLACK LABEL METAL CLUB
Monza, Italy / Gothic, Metal
Blue Dragon Radio
Bad Buchau, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Caprice - Gothic Rock
Russia / Gothic
Radio Caprice - Gothic Metal
Russia / Gothic
Chuu-Chuu-Beats Radio
Minden, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Crazy Monster Power
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Pop
Darkoid Radio
Paris, France / Pop, Traditional, Gothic
Dark Outside
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Rock, Metal
DASH Subdustrial
Lennestadt, Germany / Trance, Gothic, Techno, House
Dark Melody Entertainment Radio
Kleve, Germany / Gothic, Alternative, Rock
Radio Eigengrau
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Metal
Facets of Art Radio
Russia / Gothic, Industrial
HearMe.FM - NightBreed Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Alternative, Drum'n'Bass, Gothic
Heavy Music Atmospheric Radio
Moscow, Russia / Metal, Gothic, Pop
Herzlakerwebradio
Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock
Hit-Radio-Sensation
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Pop, Rock
HorrorAndHalloweenRadio.com
Los Angeles, USA / Gothic, Rock, Punk
Radio H Punkt
Sehnde, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock
Klangwald Radio
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Punk
Krutatko
Czech Republic / Gothic, Rock, Metal
KULTRA-FM
Berlin, Germany / Disco, Gothic, Rock
80er-zone
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Gothic
arie_of_the_raven
Markkleeberg, Germany / Gothic
best-mix-radio
Germany / Hits, Gothic
Black-Neon-Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Techno, Pop, Rock
CIA Radio
Rankweil, Austria / Gothic, Punk, Pop, Metal
CrazyFire-Radio
Stralsund, Germany / Gothic, Techno, Schlager
dark-sound-united
Germany / Gothic
darkradio-finetunez
Germany / Gothic
dj-falke
Euskirchen, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock
duffystream
Germany / Gothic
dunkle_welten
Dresden, Germany / Gothic
eastend
Berlin, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock, Ska