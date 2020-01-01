Top Stations
Gothic Radio – 157 Stations with Genre
Gothic
ON Gothic
Hof, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Electro, Neo-Medieval
Goth'N'Metal
Paris, France / Electro, Gothic, Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Germany / Gothic
Tormented Radio
USA / Gothic, Industrial
M'era Luna FM
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval
darkclubradio
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
darksynthradio
Vienna, Austria / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
german-gothic-radio
Germany / Gothic, Electro, Industrial
80s80s Wave
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, 80s
Dark Sound Radio
Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval, Industrial
Metal - WildCat
Lahti, Finland / Gothic, Hard Rock, Metal
gothwritershome
Remscheid, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
international-dark-radio
Hameln, Germany / Gothic, Drum'n'Bass
Sanctuary Radio Main - Dark Electro
Denver, USA / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
Hazzard of Darkness
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Gothic
Club-Red-Hell
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
Digital Gunfire
Wauwatosa, USA / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
schattenreich
Berlin, Germany / Gothic, Metal
dark-mythos
Landshut, Germany / Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Gothic
Dark Wave Sounds
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Drum'n'Bass, Metal
Zwischen-Welten Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Neo-Medieval, Gothic, Pop
Dark Asylum
London, United Kingdom / Drum'n'Bass, Gothic, Industrial
Radio Dunkle Welle
Ebersberg, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
dark-bites
Freiburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic
Metal-FM.com
Wuppertal, Germany / Metal, Gothic, Rock
Dark Rain
Germany / Pop, Gothic, Metal, Neo-Medieval
flyflew
Rosenheim, Germany / Gothic
radio-darkstar
Germany / Gothic
schwarzeszene
Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
The Indie Show
United Kingdom / Alternative, Gothic, Indie, Rock
DARK TEMPTATION RADIO
Berlin, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Metal
romance
Flensburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
Radio DarkFire
Berlin, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Neo-Medieval, Electro
Darkradio
Germany / Gothic, Rock
schattenspiel
Niedernhausen, Germany / Gothic
Radio Darkitalia
Italy / Gothic, 80s, Industrial, Punk
Allzic Gothique
Paris, France / Gothic, Rock, Drum'n'Bass
Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s
Denver, USA / 80s, Gothic, Industrial
moshhead-gothic
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic
MedusaFM
Garching bei München, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Metal
The Dark Blue Hell
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Rock, Metal
radio-headshot
Germany / Gothic
dunklewelle
Germany / Gothic
BlackSpot
Essen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Electro, Punk
UP&DOWN TOP ROCK RADIO
Szeged, Hungary / Gothic, Rock, Indie
abyss
Germany / Gothic
Halb Tanz Halb Schlaf
Basel, Switzerland / Electro, Gothic, Punk
Music-is-my-life
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
black666
Berlin, Germany / Metal, Gothic, Industrial
gothica
Berlin, Germany / Gothic
