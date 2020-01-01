Radio Logo
German Folklore Radio – 155 Stations with Genre German Folklore

Radio Bayrisch
Raubling, Germany / German Folklore
einfachblasmusik
Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
fraenkisch-spoken
Nuremberg, Germany / German Folklore
illermix
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, German Folklore
illerwelle
Germany / German Folklore
Krass Klass FM-Radio
Hamburg, Germany / German Folklore
mundARTradio
Sachsenheim, Germany / Pop, Traditional, German Folklore
radio-almrausch
Germany / German Folklore
radio-frankenmeile
Kulmbach, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
radio-nordwind
Kempten, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Ederwellen
Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
radiofunkwelle
Leipzig, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Landau 2
Landau, Germany / Oldies, German Folklore
schlagerrallyefm
Bad Kötzting, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, German Folklore
tirolertune
Germany / German Folklore
turbobeatz
Germany / German Folklore
volksmusik24
Reutlingen, Germany / German Folklore
volksmusikpur
Germany / German Folklore
Volksmusikwelle
Munich, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
volxmusik
Augsburg, Germany / German Folklore, World
wipperwelle
Halle, Germany / German Folklore
Wupperwelle
Solingen, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
zusamstream
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Lenka
Ulldecona, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Musikkaennchen
Klagenfurt, Austria / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Ostseemelodie
Neustadt in Holstein, Germany / Country, German Folklore, Oldies, Pop
Pahang FM
Malaysia / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Raban
Bad Überkingen, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Dacha
Moscow, Russia / German Folklore
Radio Aena
Kleinrinderfeld, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore, Neo-Medieval
Radio-Almrausch-Schlager
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Favorit FM
Oradea, Romania / German Folklore
Radio Gardena
Bolzano, Italy / German Folklore, Pop
Radio Lammertal
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Osttirol
Lienz, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Rein
Urnäsch, Switzerland / Schlager, German Folklore
RHP - Lavanttal
St. Andrä, Austria / Discofox, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
RPR1.Liedergut
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop, German Folklore
RPR1.Volksmusik
Ludwigshafen, Germany / German Folklore
Schwany HoamatWelle
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore
Schwany Weihnachtsradio
Germany / Schlager, German Folklore, Traditional
Radio-Schwung
Balatonkeresztúr, Hungary / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore, Pop
Webradioscout24 - Volksmusik Hitradio
Weissach im Tal, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Siebenbürgen Sachsesch Kanal
Ulm, Germany / German Folklore
SpeedyRadio
Gemert, Netherlands / Country, 80s, Schlager, German Folklore
Studio Renaldo
Papenburg, Germany / Pop, German Folklore
Tanguera Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Latin, German Folklore
Taunus-Blitz
Germany / Discofox, Pop, German Folklore
Top Music Angola
Luanda, Angola / HipHop, German Folklore
Radio VHR - Volksmusik
Weissach im Tal, Germany / German Folklore