1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Discofox Radio – 279 Stations with Genre
Discofox
Marcy Fun Radio
Uetze, Germany / Discofox, Pop
Maxis-Hitradio
Drochtersen, Germany / Pop, Hits, Discofox, Schlager
Mega Sound Arena
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Rock
Miled Music Disco
Mexico / Discofox
Radio Moselkracher
Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Müritzradio
Waren (Müritz), Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
musicdream-radio
Drochtersen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Hotmix-Gaga-Radio
Switzerland / Trance, Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Musicstyle24
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Pop
Myhitmusic - LEAs FOX
Hanover, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Night-Dragon-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Nordstern
Nordhorn, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Rock
ON Party
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
ON Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Paradise-Music Deutsch
Sankt Wendel, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Rock
party-beats-radio
Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Partyhölle Radio
Korschenbroich, Germany / Pop, Trance, Schlager, Discofox
Party-Star-Radio
Böbrach, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Phoenix-Powerradio
Leipzig, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Piraten-Radioclub
Rhodt unter Rietburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, House
Planet-Discofox
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
queer-soundz
Hamm, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
RADIO BSE - DER DISCOFOXSENDER
Bonn, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Caramba
Netherlands / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio-DD63
Dresden, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Pop, Rock
Radio-Disco-Party
Aachen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radiofamily Sound
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-ffr - Family & Friends Radio
Neuwied, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radiofoxgarden
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Funky Town
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Holgi
Neunkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio LaRoca
Walsrode, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock
Radio Nightbase
Sankt Anna am Aigen, Austria / Hits, Discofox
Radio NoLimits
Simbach am Inn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Discofox, Pop, Rock
Radio Norder Welle
Norden, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox, Rock
RadioNR1
Gladbeck, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Ohrwurm
Wolnzach, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Ostwind
Naumburg (Saale), Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Rock
Radiopalast
Neumünster, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
radiorennsalami
Lengerich, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Radio-Sachsenwind
Grünhain-Beierfeld, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Radio Salü Urlaubsradio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radiosl
Lindlar, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio-Sunstar
Alsdorf, Germany / Pop, 80s, Discofox, Rock
Radio-Vulkan
Attendorn, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Wattenscheid Eins
Bochum, Germany / Country, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio Revierpower
Kamen, Germany / Gothic, Oldies, Country, Discofox
RHP - Lavanttal
St. Andrä, Austria / Discofox, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Radio Rinteln
Rinteln, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
