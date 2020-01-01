Top Stations
Discofox Radio – 279 Stations with Genre
Discofox
Hitradio-Bunt-Gemischt
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio Halle Neustadt
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Hitradio-Pasching
Austria / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio-Schlagersternchen
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Hitradio Schlagerwelle
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
hotradio4you
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
kanalstadt-radio-datteln
Datteln, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio Klangbild
Schwarzenbek, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
knutsdancehouse
Lübeck, Germany / Discofox
lalunablue radio
Heppenheim, Germany / Discofox
laserstarradio
Germany / Discofox
moderator-daniel
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
moderne-schlager
Germany / Discofox
mrlion
Jüchen, Germany / Discofox
Newsoundradio
Rhauderfehn, Germany / Trance, House, Discofox, Pop
nhw1
Neustadt, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
petersmusikpalast
Herzogenaurach, Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox
Power-Angel-Radio
Germany / Pop, Schlager, Hits, Discofox
Radio-Ballerburg
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Discofox
radio-chantre
Germany / Discofox
radio-holiday
Darmstadt, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Knattermühle
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-L
Mülheim, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
radio-musikmomente1
Witten, Germany / Discofox
Radio Pader Melodie
Paderborn, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager
radio-sachsen-palast
Dresden, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
radio-schlagerwahn-mix
Bochum, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Soundstadl
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox, Pop
radio-universum
Cologne, Germany / Discofox
Radio Ederwellen
Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio-Marita
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
RadioMusikMomente
Witten, Germany / Discofox
radiopartywelle
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Discofox
SCHLAGERINO
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
SCHLAGERINO Kultschlager
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Discofox
Schlagerstar
Keskastel, France / Schlager, Discofox
schlagerzone
Marl, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
SDR Niedersachsen
Danndorf, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio-Sonnenanbeter
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Star-Power-Radio
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Discofox
SunRadioLive
Maxdorf, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Sunshine Beat Radio
Hamm, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
tb14
Rostock, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
The-Devils-Fun-Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / Hits, Discofox
Vinyl Maxi FM
Mainz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, 70s, 90s
webradio-halle
Halle (Saale), Germany / Schlager, Discofox, Hits
Radio Life for Music
Zossen, Germany / Trance, Electro, Pop, Discofox
LOA2010
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Discofox, Techno
Lokalradio Rinteln
Rinteln, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
MagicExpressRadio
Emden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
