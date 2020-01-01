Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Discofox Radio – 279 Stations with Genre Discofox

Fuchsbau Radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Rock
Funny-JukeBox
Arnsberg, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Funtomatic
Dormagen, Germany / Blues, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Geiseltal-Radio
Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Germany-Radio
Essen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
GuggliFox
Ulm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio HDM
Germany / Rock, Pop, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Herzpiraten
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Hitarena NRW
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Hit Radio Chassalla
Vellmar, Germany / 70s, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitfunradio
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Hitpoolradio
Waldshut-Tiengen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Hit Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Hitradio Traunstein
Ostermiething, Austria / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Hitstarradiolive
Wülfrath, Germany / Discofox, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Radio Hobpsi
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
KärntenLive Studio 2
Klagenfurt, Austria / Discofox, Schlager, 80s, Rock
Kathys-Club-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Radio-Kiebitz
Tann, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
King's Club Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox
Radio Klangteppich
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Laester-Radio
Wupperfürth, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
1000 Discofox
Lauchhammer, Germany / Discofox
Radio Angel Family
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Discofox
antenne-rheinland-pfalz
Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
BlueMoonLagune
Burgau, Germany / Electro, Pop, Discofox, 80s
cityradioessen
Essen, Germany / Discofox
crazydancefox
Düsseldorf, Germany / Discofox
Crazysaloon
Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox
dcbyt
Krumbach, Austria / Discofox
dg-radio
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Disco- und Partytime
France / Discofox
discofox-extrem
Löbau, Germany / Discofox
discofox-live
Ahlen, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
discofoxundschlager
Augsburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
DiscoMixRadio
Halle, Germany / Discofox, Techno, Disco, Pop
Discosound-Radio
Nettetal, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Discowelle
Kiel, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
dj-david-dortmund
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Dream-Of-Music
Eschweiler, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
ELBE-deutsch
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
flowerpower
Krefeld, Germany / Discofox
fm-radio-mckeule
Bitburg, Germany / Discofox
fox24
Germany / Discofox
foxgiganten
Lennestadt, Germany / Discofox
fs1
Reinhardshagen, Germany / Discofox
Gute Launeexpress
Germany / 70s, Schlager, 80s, Discofox
hansiriesa_5
Riesa, Germany / Discofox
herz-radio
Cologne, Germany / Discofox
Hitpower-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox