Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

KGFK - Rock95
East Grand Forks MN, USA / Classic Rock
KGON Classic Rock 92.3 FM
Portland, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
KHDR - The Drive 96.9 FM
Lenwood CA, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
KHIP - The Hippo 104.3 FM
Gonzales, USA / Classic Rock
KHKK - The Hawk 104.1
Modesto, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.