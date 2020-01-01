Radio Logo
Blues Radio – 341 Stations with Genre Blues

Lit&Jazz
France / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Lonnie Lee 24/7 Radio
Liverpool NSW, Australia / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, Blues
LPCO Klassic Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Reggae, Blues, Pop
Magic Transistor 2
New York City, USA / Blues
Mandela Radio
Lyon, France / Pop, Blues
Mandozine Radio
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Country, Blues, Pop
Mar V Lus Radio
Chelmsford, United Kingdom / Blues, Soul
Men's Music
Russia / Classic Rock, Alternative, Blues
Miled Music Blues
Mexico / Blues
Miled Music Rhythm Blues
Mexico / Blues, R'n'B
Mister Stuff
France / Reggae, Rock, Blues, Funk
Mobil Rádió Budapest
Budapest, Hungary / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues, Metal
Model FM
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / Blues
Mondego FM
Coimbra, Portugal / Country, Pop, Rock, Blues
Radio Mondragone Ce
Italy / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Moonshine Radio
Kumanovo, Macedonia / Soul, Jazz, Blues, Rock
New Champion Radio UK
United Kingdom / Blues, Rock, Oldies, Hits
NewMix Radio - Blues
Marseille, France / Blues
Nitty-Gritty Music Radio
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, Blues, Rock
NolaOldies.com
USA / Blues, Rock, Oldies
NOVAPRIMEIRA
Palmas, Brazil / Blues, 70s, 80s, 90s
Orange Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Rock, Blues, Pop
OUI FM Blues'N'Rock
Paris, France / Blues
oWOW
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Reggae, Rock, Blues
Radio Perdido
Mexico City, Mexico / Jazz, Blues, Rock
Pop And Rock Music Radio
Ösmo, Sweden / Pop, Rock, Blues, Soul
Pop And Rock Music Radio Blues
Ösmo, Sweden / Blues
Q5 Radio
Goes, Netherlands / 70s, Pop, Rock, Blues
Radio 601
USA / Blues
Radioaire1
Spain / Reggae, Rock, Blues, Soul
Radio Alligator
Castelnau-le-Lez, France / Rock, Blues, Pop, Soul
Radio Blues Music 4 Ever
Middelkerke, Belgium / Blues, Swing
Radio Cinta
Istanbul, Turkey / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues
Radio Drum Jamz
Junction City, USA / Country, Rock, Blues, Soul
RADIO FAUSTEX
Ílhavo, Portugal / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
Radio Indie International Network
New York City, USA / Jazz, Ambient, Chillout, Blues
Radio Jeans - Blues Jazz
Genoa, Italy / Blues, Jazz
RadioLà
France / Reggae, Blues, Rock, Chanson
Radio Mirabelle
Liverdun, France / Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues
Radio Parallel 48
Stuttgart, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues
Radio Pirata
Managua, Nicaragua / Blues, Reggae, World
Radio Primitive
Reims, France / Blues, Pop, Oldies
100% Blues - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Blues
Radio Saint Affrique
Saint-Affrique, France / Rock, Blues, Rap, Jazz
RADIO SANGE
Lodi, Italy / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues
Radio Verbier
Montagnier, Switzerland / Country, Pop, Rock, Blues
radio-viva intermetradio
Netherlands / Rock, Blues, Pop
Radio Wolne Media - Program 1 - Prawie wszystkie utwory
Poland / Rock, Blues, Pop
radyodinlemekicinbir.site
Ankara, Turkey / Classic Rock, Blues, Rock, Instrumental
Radyo Gusto
Istanbul, Turkey / Blues, Country, Jazz, Rock

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.