Blues Radio – 341 Stations with Genre Blues

RadioArt: Just Blues
London, United Kingdom / Blues
KHUG 97.5 FM
USA / Blues, Rock, Hits
rockhouse radio
Hollywood, USA / Rock, Blues, Pop
KKRN 88.5 FM
Bella Vista CA, USA / Blues
KMRE FM
Bellingham WA, USA / Rock, Blues
KNKX 88.5
Seattle, USA / Blues, Jazz
Radio Krokom 101.0 FM
Offerdal, Sweden / Blues
Krushnation Internet Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, Blues
KSUN66
Algiers, Algeria / Hits, Pop, Blues, Rock
10secondstorock
Germany / Blues
889fm-gbcarchery
Berlin, Germany / Blues
889fmnewyork
Berlin, Germany / Blues
big-jake
Willich, Germany / Blues, Rock, Soul
blauleontv
Germany / Blues
blues-station
Bautzen, Germany / Blues
brainradio
Munich, Germany / Blues, Pop, Rock
chatfire
Constance, Germany / Blues
dasblaueradio
Detmold, Germany / Blues
dorfradio-burghausen
Burghausen, Germany / Blues
DUR + MOLL
Ahrweiler, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Blues, Pop
fanradio-bobiko
Germany / Blues
freakquency
Recklinghausen, Germany / Alternative, Blues, Rock
freshmusic
Grettstadt, Germany / Blues
hotwave
Grevenbroich, Germany / Blues, Pop
Jazzdings
Tübingen, Germany / Jazz, Blues
kbr-radio
Berlin, Germany / Blues
KingBee-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Blues, R'n'B, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
mc-radio
Munich, Germany / Blues
mountainvillage
Hamburg, Germany / Blues
MWR 1 Radio
Hochheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Blues, Rock
newmusic
Hamburg, Germany / Blues
ohrenweide
Germany / Blues, Classic Rock, Funk, Jazz
pascal
Würzburg, Germany / Blues
pi2
Regensburg, Germany / Blues
Radio-Plattenkeller
Stegaurach, Germany / Blues, Rock, Oldies
Popradio NRW
Uedem, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Ambient, Blues
promofabrikamerica
Meadville, USA / Blues, Electro, Gothic
radio-arche
Freiburg, Germany / Blues
radio-turbogail
Germany / Techno, Blues, Country
radio-weihnacht
Germany / Blues
radiosession
Hanover, Germany / Country, Alternative, Blues, Rock
rock-and-more
Potsdam, Germany / Country, Rock, Blues
The Rocking Dutchman
Düsseldorf, Germany / Country, Pop, Rock, Blues
rocknroll-philosophy
Bayreuth, Germany / Alternative, Blues, Classic Rock, Rock
Schlagermeile
Helmbrechts, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Schlager
Studio 45
Soest, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Blues, Pop
tanzplatz
Essen, Germany / Blues, Swing
vollewitsch
Constance, Germany / Blues, Rock, Pop
SocialFM
Biblis, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Blues, Top 40 & Charts
Legends Radio
Miami, USA / Jazz, Blues

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.