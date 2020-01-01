Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Blues Radio – 340 Stations with Genre Blues

APS Radio Country
Milford, USA / Blues, Country
Backstage Radio News
Fontaine-l’Évêque, Belgium / Blues, Classic Rock, Soul
Blast.it Radio
Turin, Italy / Blues, World, Pop, Funk
BluesMen Channel (Gold)
Zaporizhia, Ukraine / Blues, Rock
BluesMen Channel (Hits)
Zaporizhia, Ukraine / Blues, Rock
Blues Music 4 Ever
Toronto, Canada / Blues, Gospel
Bluesonline
Poland / Blues
BluesRadio (MRG.fm)
New York City, USA / Blues, Country
BOOZIK jazzy
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz
Camper Radio
Calp, Spain / Country, 70s, Reggae, Blues
Canal Sud
Toulouse, France / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Rock
Radio Caprice - Chicago Blues
Russia / Blues
Radio Caprice - Electric/Modern Electric Blues
Russia / Blues
Radio Caprice - Heavy/Hard Blues
Russia / Blues
Clube da música
Criciuma, Brazil / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Rock'n'Roll
Cocktelera Blues
Spain / Blues, R'n'B, Rock
The Colorful Radio
France / Blues, Classic Rock, Country, Pop
Radio Cubo da Ribeira
Porto, Portugal / Traditional, Pop, Blues, Rock
CyberFM Streetz
USA / Rap, Blues, HipHop, Indie
Radio Deja Vu
Saint-Witz, France / Oldies, Rock, Blues
Dewata Bali Radio
Denpasar, Indonesia / Blues, Pop
Dimensione Jazz
Italy / Jazz, Blues
Duane Cozzen's Super Classic Radio
Claremont, USA / Classic Rock, Blues
DueZii
Rome, Italy / Blues
esmiradio.es
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Rock, Blues
Expat Radio
La Rochelle, France / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Country
RADIO FAUSTEX 4
Aveiro, Portugal / Rock, Blues, Oldies, Pop
Fela Radio - Music With Soul
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Techno, House, 80s, Blues
Flummy and Friends Radio
Germany / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Oldies
2AAA - 107.1 FM
Wagga Wagga, Australia / Rock, Country, Jazz, Blues
Folk Tyme [RadioAvenue.com]
Minneapolis, USA / Blues
Radio Free Phoenix
Phoenix, USA / Blues, Pop, Punk, Rock
Funtomatic
Dormagen, Germany / Blues, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Gässjer FM
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / HipHop, Electro, Rock, Blues
Jazz from Gallery 41
Berkeley, USA / Jazz, Blues
Gospel Blues Radio
Gulfport MS, USA / Blues, Gospel
Havenstad FM
Delfzijl, Netherlands / Blues, Oldies
Radio Hellfire
Hilden, Germany / Pop, Rock, Blues, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Hemingway
United Kingdom / Rock, Blues, Pop
Hey Joe Radio
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Rock, Blues, Soul, Funk
Hit A Jam
Saint-Pryvé-Saint-Mesmin, France / HipHop, Electro, Blues, Pop
Radio Iglesias Blues
Iglesias, Italy / Blues
iMex Radio
Linz, Austria / Rock, Blues, Metal
Inde Spirit
Saint-Malo, France / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Blues
Island 92
Philipsburg, Netherlands / Rock, Blues
iTÜ radyosu Jazz-Blues
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz, Blues
JAM Radio
Segovia, Spain / Jazz, Rock, Blues
JUKEBOX RADIO
Istiaia, Greece / Pop, Rock, Blues, Indie
Jeans Radio
Meerhout, Belgium / Pop, Rock, Blues, Soul
Jofox Radio
Netherlands / 70s, Blues, Classic Rock

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.