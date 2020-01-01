Radio Logo
Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre Ballads

Radio Neandertal - Dein Love Radio
Mettmann, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Oberhausen - Dein Love Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio OKO
Ostrołęka, Poland / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Radio Onda Digital
Lima, Peru / Oldies, Ballads
Radiopositiva
Bucaramanga, Colombia / 80s, Ballads
Radio RSG - Dein Love Radio
Solingen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio RST - Dein Love Radio
Steinfurt, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Rur - Dein Love Radio
Düren, Germany / Ballads
Radio S1 CG
Belgrade, Serbia / Pop, Ballads
Radio Sauerland - Dein Love Radio
Meschede, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Siegen - Dein Love Radio
Siegen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Sucua
USA / Latin, Salsa, Merengue, Ballads
Radio Suigeneris
Ixtapaluca, Mexico / Rock, Pop, Ballads
Radio Summer Love | We Love Summer
Groningen, Netherlands / Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio Ultimito Mix
Ecuador / Salsa, Disco, Ballads
Radio Vest - Dein Love Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio WMW - Dein Love Radio
Borken, Germany / Ballads
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Love Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Ballads
Radio Xis
Sorocaba, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
RADIO X PORTO
Porto, Portugal / Ballads
Radio X Londres
London, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Ballads
Radio Zachód
Poland / Hits, Ballads
Radio ZWING
Colombia / 80s, Ballads
Radio ZW - Radio Ziemi Wieluńskiej
Poland / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Radyo Gri
Turkey / 90s, Ballads
#Musik.Sex
Aachen, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Ballads
RDMIX CLASSIC ROCK
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock, Ballads
RDN Malopolska
Tarnów, Poland / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Recuerdos HD radio
Quito, Ecuador / Latin, Ballads
Rey de Corazones
Buenaventura, Colombia / Oldies, Ballads
RFM Slow
Paris, France / Ballads
Rio Sul Radio
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Hits, Ballads, Pop
Radio Ritmo y Romance
Lima, Peru / Hits, Pop, Latin, Ballads
RMF 5
Krakow, Poland / Hits, Ballads
RMF Polski Rock
Krakow, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock, Ballads
Romance Radio
Toulouse, France / Hits, Ballads
Romántica Baladas del amor
Santa Marta, Colombia / Ballads
Romântica FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Ballads
Romántica FME
Ecuador / Ballads
Romantic FM
Bucarest, Romania / Ballads
Radyo Romantik Türk
Ankara, Turkey / Pop, Ballads
RPR1.Weihnachtslieder
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Ballads
Rumba Y Guateque Radio
Miami, USA / Salsa, Ballads
Salsamor.co
Bogotá, Colombia / Salsa, Ballads
Salsa para dos
San Andrés Island, Colombia / Salsa, Ballads
Salzuca Radio
Quito, Ecuador / Salsa, Pop, Ballads
SFR 1 - Kuschelsongs
Hennef, Germany / Ballads
Radio Simple Minds
United Kingdom / Rock, Hits, Ballads
Singer Songwriter FM
Madrid, Spain / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads
SK-RADIO
Magnitogorsk, Russia / Jazz, Blues, Funk, Ballads