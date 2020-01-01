Radio Logo
Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre Ballads

OpenFM - Love
Warsaw, Poland / Ballads
OpenFM - Nauka
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Orion Station
Singapore, Singapore / Reggae, Rock, HipHop, Ballads
Paradise Bites Radio
Badajoz, Spain / Hits, Ballads
Paraiso Musical Colombia
Medellín, Colombia / Latin, Hits, Ballads
Radio Placelibertine
France / Ballads
Play France 70's
Toulouse, France / 70s, Chanson, Sertanejo, Ballads
Poder Retro CR
Hatillo, Costa Rica / Rock, Pop, Ballads
Power Türk Rocks
Istanbul, Turkey / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Precious Radio Love
Los Angeles, USA / Ballads
Pro-Radio 1
Lodz, Poland / Jazz, Rock, Ballads
Radio Public Santé - Détente
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / Easy Listening, Ballads
Q´Nota Fm
Colombia / Latin, Merengue, Ballads
Quiero Más Radio
Asunción, Paraguay / Reggae, Latin, Pop, Ballads
Rádio 80 FM
São Paulo, Brazil / 80s, Pop, Ballads
Radio 90,1 - Dein Love Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio 91.2 - Dein Love Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Hits, Ballads
web radio acoriana
Azores, Portugal / Ballads
Rádio Almanaque
Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Brazil / Ballads
Radio Ambiente
Turmero, Venezuela / Pop, Ballads
Schlager Radio B2 Kuschel-Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Ballads, Schlager
Radio Berg - Dein Love Radio
Kürten, Germany / Ballads
Radio Bochum - Dein Love Radio
Bochum, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Bolero
Alcoy, Spain / Ballads
Radio Bonn / Rhein-Sieg - Dein Love Radio
Bonn, Germany / Ballads, Hits
Café Romántico Radio
Monterrey, Mexico / Ballads
Radio Chablais - Love
Monthey, Switzerland / Ballads
Radio City Love
Mumbai, India / Ballads
Radio Contact Love
Brussels, Belgium / Ballads
Radio Corazón
Asunción, Paraguay / Latin, Ballads
Radio de Galeno
Caracas, Venezuela / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Ballads
Radio Duisburg - Dein Love Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Enamorados FM
Lima, Peru / Easy Listening, Hits, Ballads
Radio Ennepe Ruhr - Dein Love Radio
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Erft - Dein Love Radio
Wesseling, Germany / Ballads
Radio Essen - Dein Love Radio
Essen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Euskirchen - Dein Love Radio
Euskirchen, Germany / Ballads
Radio Fantasy Love
Augsburg, Germany / Ballads
Radio Hagen - Dein Love Radio
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Herne - Dein Love Radio
Herne, Germany / Hits, Ballads
RadioHighFive Emotion
Denmark / Hits, Pop, Ballads, Oldies
Radio Kiepenkerl - Dein Love Radio
Dülmen, Germany / Ballads
radiokimera
Santarem, Portugal / Sertanejo, Ballads
Radio K.W. - Dein Love Radio
Wesel, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Lago Digital
Ecuador / Salsa, Ballads
Radio La Isabela
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic / Salsa, Instrumental, Ballads
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Love Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Ballads
Radio L - Love
Triesen, Liechtenstein / Hits, Ballads
Radio MK - Dein Love Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / Ballads
Radio Mülheim - Dein Love Radio
Mülheim, Germany / Hits, Ballads