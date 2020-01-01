Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

Country Hits
Ireland / Country, 90s
Radio Worpswede
Worpswede, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rock FM - 90s
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, 90s
I LOVE PARTY HARD
Cologne, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
my105 All The Hits
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Maximum 90s
Moscow, Russia / 90s
Oldiefans - Das Original
Lüneburg, Germany / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Free Radio Luxembourg FRL
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / 70s, 80s, 90s
90's Alt - 100hitz
Antelope, USA / 90s, Alternative
LandesWelle RockWelle
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock
Radyo Dejavu
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Traditional, Schlager
TOP FM rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Hits, 90s
X-PAT RADIO 2
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
sunshine85
Wolfen, Germany / Trance, 90s, Pop
GotRadio - 90's Alternative
USA / 90s
Genesis 102.5 FM
Rosario, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sun 102.3 FM
Estevan, Canada / 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Dimensione Mix
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, Pop, 90s
Star Radio Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
RVS
France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Chérie 90
Paris, France / 90s
Radio Vest - Dein 90er Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / 90s
Flashback Gold
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Oasis 100.1 FM
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
warnowfm-90er
Germany / 90s
Miami One Radio
Miami, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s
AFN 360 - Hot AC
Washington, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits
Mad Radio 106.2 FM
Athens, Greece / 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio FEST
Gliwice, Poland / 70s, 80s, 90s
WolfRockRadio.com
Streetsboro OH, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Diffusione Europea
Trieste, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
WLTJ - Q92.9
Pittsburgh, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Connect FM
Kettering, United Kingdom / Hits, 90s, Pop
Radio Breitenberg
Breitenberg, Germany / 80s, 90s
90’s Party
Villeneuve-la-Guyard, France / Hits, 90s, Pop, Rock
HITRADIO RTL - 90er
Dresden, Germany / 90s
Rádio XL FM
Maia, Portugal / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Leipzig - 90er XXL
Leipzig, Germany / 90s
Dance Party Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Trance, Electro, 90s
maximix
Rheinböllen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
RADIO PSR 90er
Leipzig, Germany / 90s, Techno, Pop
RMF 2000
Krakow, Poland / 90s, Hits
Best FM
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
1A Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Discofox
La Buena Onda Radio
Toledo, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Plus Israel
Holon, Israel / Electro, 70s, 80s, 90s
80-90channel
Germany / 90s, 80s
DJ FLEX LIVE
San Diego, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
BDJ Eurodance 90s
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Electro
AmericanDanishRadio
San Jose, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.