90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio Spazio 3 Gold
Varedo, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Spectrum FM Canarias
Tenerife, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Spitalradio LuZ
Switzerland / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Spreeradio 90er
Berlin, Germany / 90s
SPYRO music radio
Corner Brook, Canada / 90s, Alternative, Punk, Metal
Squaws-Dance-Palace
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Squaws-Dance-Saloon
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
Standfy FM
Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop
STAR FM 90s Rock
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Rock
Star FM Svenska
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
STARLEGEND
Paris, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Star Radio Cabanatuan
Philippines / 80s, 90s
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1989
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1991
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1992
USA / HipHop, 90s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1993
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1994
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1997
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1998
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1999
USA / 90s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Station-power-musik
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Stereo Love 2012
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sternchen-Radio.de
Oberhausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
stiersoundradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Studio 93.1
Mexico City, Mexico / 70s, 80s, 90s
Studio Aktiv - Hits für Alle
Breddenberg, Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Disco
Studio Atelier 58100
New Bloomfield MO, Gambia / 80s, 90s, African, Ballads
Studio Dmn
Diemen, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Studio Souto - Eurodance 90s
Goiâna, Brazil / 90s
Styl Classics
Manresa, Spain / 80s, 90s
Styx radio
Meaux, France / 80s, 90s
Subterranean Broadcast
Ottawa, Canada / Rock, 90s, Alternative, Punk
Succès d'hier
Thil, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Sunflower-Radio
Goslar, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Sunny 107.3 - Miami's FUN oldies in the sun!
Tillamook, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio-Sunshine4you
Recklinghausen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Sunshine-Webradio
Wildeshausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Super-Radio
Moscow, Russia / 80s, 90s
Radio Sur 92.1 FM
Los Angeles, Chile / 90s
SURF RADIO CLUBBING
Yzeure, France / Electro, 90s
Syntoradio
Venice, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
T6 Radio
Périgueux, France / Electro, 90s
Radio-Tanzscheune
Visselhövede, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
TCAN-The Time Capsule Audio Network
Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
templer of beatz
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
TempoRadio
Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Test23
Germany / 90s
The 90s Network
Dublin, Ireland / 90s, Pop, Rock, Film & Musical
The 90s Radio
Italy / 90s
The Beach Radio
Clacton, United Kingdom / Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.