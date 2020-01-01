Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Chartmix 90er
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 90s
chrisffm28900
Germany / 80s, 90s, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Classics
Germany / 80s, 90s
clubdate
Germany / Electro, Disco, Pop, 90s
club_74
Esch, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
crazylounge
Germany / 90s
Dance Family Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Dance-Of-Soundz
Bärwalde, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
danceshow-eurodance
Kiel, Germany / 90s
de-beste-mucke
Germany / 90s, Rock, Pop
DeichFM
Bremen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Der Hitsender
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
dg-radio
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
die90er
Essen, Germany / 90s, Pop
Die Musik von früher
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Discosound-Radio
Nettetal, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
djgogo04
Germany / 90s
Drachenherzradio
Frankenberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Dream Dance Radio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager
easyradio
Germany / 90s
Eifelradio
Retterath, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
EMR
Sagard, Germany / House, 80s, 90s, Schlager
eurodancetime
Germany / 90s
euroradio
Germany / 80s, 90s
Felix Radio
Plauen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
fireradio-main
Göttingen, Germany / 90s, Pop
flashback
Wangen an der Aare, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco
Fröhlich Radio
Hohenems, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
FunBaseFM
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Electro
funnyday
Fürstenwalde, Germany / 80s, 90s
geister-music
Berlin, Germany / 90s
Gigabase-Radio Oldie
Essen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
happyradio
Germany / 90s
Harz Zwei
Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
hitplay
Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Bunt-Gemischt
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio-Oberfranken
Leisnig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Pasching
Austria / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio 4 Ever
Mindelheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Hit Radio Holiday
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
hitsder90er
Germany / 90s
Radio Hubi
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
IceFM
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
IstDasFakt - das Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Kaltnaggisch
Saarbrücken, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
kamakura
Oberwart, Austria / Alternative, Rock, Indie, 90s
KIEZ 1
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
komplizierte-tatsachen
Niemegk, Germany / 90s
Kanalstadt-Radio-Datteln 2
Datteln, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
LoungeForFriendsRadio
Fürth, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.