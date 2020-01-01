Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

70s Radio – 697 Stations with Genre 70s

FM Goud Plus
Peer, Belgium / Oldies, 70s
Focus Fantastic
Netherlands / 70s, Electro, 80s, 90s
Fórmula Disco Spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Fort Dodge Radio
Fort Dodge IA, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Foxradio-Burscheid
Burscheid, Germany / Techno, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Freccia Network
Italy / 70s, 80s
Radio Fréquence Souvenirs
Chauny, France / Pop, Rock, Hits, 70s
FunBeatz-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Schlager
Geek Public Radio
Alexandria, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Metal
Gigabase
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
Golden 50/70s Hits
Paris, France / Oldies, 70s
Gold FM Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Gold Star Radio
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
GOLD WEB RÁDIO PORTUGAL
Ferreira do Alentejo, Portugal / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Golfo International
Italy / 70s, 80s, Pop
radio Gong 96.3 - Kulthits
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Gospel Classic Forever Brasil
Campinas, Brazil / Gospel, 70s, 80s, 90s
GotRadio The 70's
Sacramento, USA / Oldies, 70s
Grenslandradio.nl
Essen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
GrooveMix 2
Sobradinho, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
GrooveTube
Antwerp, Belgium / 70s, 80s
H1Radio
Switzerland / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Hasselt 1
Hasselt, Belgium / 70s, 80s, Pop
Haze.FM R´n´B Classics
USA / 70s, R'n'B
Heart Barnstaple
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Pop, 70s, 80s, 90s
HFR1
Germany / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
hg-city
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Hit Radio Chassalla
Vellmar, Germany / 70s, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitfuchs.FM - Oldies
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
HITMIX Gold
Montpellier, France / 80s, Oldies, 70s
Hitradio Buxtehude Flashback
Buxtehude, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Hit Radio Rocky
Biblis, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Hitradio Traunstein
Ostermiething, Austria / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Hits4U
France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
hitsclassic.com
Sparks, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Hits Estéreo
Mexico / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hits On Guitar
Canoga Park, USA / 70s, Disco, Pop, Rock
Hörfunk Region Hannover
Hanover, Germany / 70s, 80s, Schlager
Hospitalet - 80s Éxitos
Spain / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hit Radio FM
Erkrath, Germany / 70s, Pop, Schlager
Hudson Valley Time Machine
Monroe, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Ihr-Webradio
Erding, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Inter 99 FM
Curitiba, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Jenny FM Classic
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Joeff Radio
Cuchery, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Jofox Radio
Netherlands / 70s, Blues, Classic Rock
JOYradio
Krumbach, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
JvR Music of a Lifetime
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
KABE-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Kanal8610
Switzerland / Hits, 70s, Pop