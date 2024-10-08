Matthes and Weege bring you back to the legendary races of yesteryear. Reliving the excitement of the races we can never stop talking about.
Daytona SX 2014
Matthes, Weege and Rarick discuss Daytona 2014 AKA the Dean Wilson "We can work with speed" race. We discuss Dean's fill-in with Team 22, his heat race win against Stew, his arm pump, Razzles, RV's speed, the 250SX battle and we even get DeanO on the line as well!
1:25:52
Bercy SX 1989
What a night in Paris in 1989! Weege, Rarick and Matthes look back on RJ's last SX win, "the pass", Leisk winning, Ward's bike blowing up and more.
56:56
Minneapolis SX 1997
The first win for Jeremy McGrath on the Suzuki and he talks about it in this podcast with Matthes, Weege and Seth Rarick. They also cover the Albee's eventful night, Henry's mechanic jumping on the gate, Art's off-night, a styrofoam cup on the podium, post-race Nac-nac's and more.
1:44:34
MXDN/World Cup 2002 MX
In this episode the guys take a look at the disaster that was supposed to be the 2002 MXDN, what happened, the World Cup race that came out of it and DC joins as well to talk about how in the heck the 2002 MXDN was ever awarded
1:34:22
Unadilla MX 2018
Continuing our celebration of Phil Nicoletti, he joins us for a look back at his only OA podium in MX at his home track. Seth Rarick, Weege and Matthes have Phil on to talk about that day, his various routes he took to the Husky fill-in ride, memories of JGR, his early rides on kawi and more/
1:24:42
