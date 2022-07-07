By the spring of 2005, a severely disabled Florida woman named Terri Schiavo had lived in a dark, tiny hospice room for four years. On the morning of March 18, ... More
Episode 2 - Boneyard
Five doctors are lined up to testify in court, deciding once and for all: Is Terri aware…or is she in a vegetative state? But before Judge Greer can hand down his ruling, new evidence surfaces: A bone scan that seems to prove all the Schindlers' worst fears about Michael.
5/4/2023
35:25
Episode 1 - Are you purple?
In April 2001, a call to a local radio show snatched Terri Schiavo back from the brink of death. Now, everybody wants to hear what that caller has to say. The Schindlers hope the new testimony could tip the case in their favor. Somewhere in the flurry of legal maneuvering, one man decides to slow down and talk to the person at the heart of the case: Terri herself.
5/4/2023
38:34
Lawless Season 2 Trailer
In Season 2 of Lawless, some of the world's most powerful people join the Schindlers in their fight to save their daughter, Terri: Congress, the President, the U.S. Supreme Court, and even the Vatican weigh in. What had been a private legal battle explodes into a national obsession that sharply divides America...but time is running out.
4/28/2023
1:00
Episode 8: A Little Slice of Hell
For a week, both sides present witnesses, evidence, and expert testimony in the trial over Terri's feeding tube. Michael and the Schindlers are exhausted, but the fight isn't over yet. Judge Greer's ruling kicks off a new era of legal moves and countermoves, and sets the Schiavo case on a path to the highest levels of American government.
7/14/2022
58:49
Episode 7: The Trouble with Uncle Fred
In January of 2000, Michael and the Schindlers head to court. At the center of the fight: Terri's wishes. Did she want to live or did she want to die? And before her 1990 brain injury, had she made those wishes known?
7/7/2022
34:53
About Lawless
By the spring of 2005, a severely disabled Florida woman named Terri Schiavo had lived in a dark, tiny hospice room for four years. On the morning of March 18, Terri was sitting up in a chair, unhooked to machines of any kind. Her aunt and sister were visiting. As Terri listened to them talk, she was smiling. She had no idea that the State of Florida was about to dehydrate her to death. Lawless is a true crime podcast that examines a frightening fact of American life: That not every crime is against the law. Season 2 completes WORLD's investigation of the 2005 story that riveted the world: the case of Terri Schiavo, a brain-injured woman whose husband and parents fought a bitter legal war over Terri’s right to die, or…. right to live.