Episode 1 - Are you purple?

In April 2001, a call to a local radio show snatched Terri Schiavo back from the brink of death. Now, everybody wants to hear what that caller has to say. The Schindlers hope the new testimony could tip the case in their favor. Somewhere in the flurry of legal maneuvering, one man decides to slow down and talk to the person at the heart of the case: Terri herself.Additional support comes from Compelled Podcast. Listen to unique and compelling testimonies like Ron Adkins, who at the age of 19, was sentenced to almost 500 years in prison. Ron's violence eventually led him to solitary confinement for over a decade where he was told he would remain until he died. Condemned by society and separated from humanity, Ron knew that he was utterly alone... or was he?Or listen to the testimony of Virginia Prodan, a human rights attorney in Communist Romania who came face-to-face with an assassin sent to kill her for defending Christians. Every story on Compelled is true, vivid, and told by the person who lived it - and saw God working through it. Listen on your favorite podcast app or at CompelledPodcast.com.