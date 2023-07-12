The FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup 2023 kicks off in Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand on July 20, peaking with the final match on August 20. At radio.net, you can follow all the results live and listen to the matches of the current match day of the Women's World Cup 2023 live on the radio.

Elapsed games

Delight in an unparalleled sporting event: the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. This international women's soccer tournament promises to thrill fans around the world with first-class soccer, a lot of action and unforgettable moments.

The favorites for the tournament are, of course, the reigning world champions from the USA, who continue to boast a strong squad. However, they will face competition from European powers Germany, Spain and, in particular, European champions England, who have yet to win a world championship. Japan and hosts Australia are also considered as potential rivals.

On the players' side, there are several notable names to watch. Vivianne Miedema from the Netherlands, Fran Kirby from England, Alexandra Popp for Germany and the US American Rose Lavelle are just some of the stars hoping to shine at this tournament.

The opening match between New Zealand and Norway will take place on July 20, 2023. The supporters can look forward to a whole month of exciting matches as the final is set for August 20, 2023. The matches will be played in different cities in Australia and New Zealand, giving fans the opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of both countries.

The following cities and stadiums will host the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Australia:

🇦🇺 Stadium Australia (83,500 seats, Sydney)

🇦🇺 Brisbane Stadium (52,263 seats, Brisbane)

🇦🇺 Sydney Football Stadium (42,512 seats, Sydney)

🇦🇺 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (30,052 seats, Melbourne)

🇦🇺 Perth Oval (22,225 seats, Perth)

🇦🇺 Hindmarsh Stadium (18,435 seats, Adelaide)

New Zealand:

🇳🇿 Eden Park (48,276 seats, Auckland)

🇳🇿 Wellington Regional Stadium (39,000 seats, Wellington)

🇳🇿 Dunedin Stadium (28,744 seats, Dunedin)

🇳🇿 Waikato Stadium (25,111 seats, Hamilton)

Please note the difference in time zones: the matches will mostly take place in the evening and sometimes in the early afternoon in Australia and New Zealand. At radio.net you will find streams of some of the matches as well as national and international radio stations reporting on the matches, the teams and the tournament.