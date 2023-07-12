Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup 2023

FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup 2023 live radio streams

The FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup 2023 kicks off in Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand on July 20, peaking with the final match on August 20. At radio.net, you can follow all the results live and listen to the matches of the current match day of the Women's World Cup 2023 live on the radio.

Matchday 1 Season 2023

lördag 2023-07-22

01:00

USA

On the radio: WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
Vietnam

On the radio: VOV5 World - Voice of Vietnam
--
On the radio: WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM, VOV5 World - Voice of Vietnam
07:00

Zambia

On the radio: Komboni Radio
Japan

On the radio: NHK FM
--
On the radio: Komboni Radio, NHK FM
09:30

England

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
Haiti

On the radio: Radio Caraibes
--
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Caraibes
12:00

Denmark

On the radio: Radio24syv
China

On the radio: CRI 中文环球资讯广播
--
On the radio: Radio24syv, CRI 中文环球资讯广播
söndag 2023-07-23

05:00

Sweden

On the radio: Sveriges Radio P4 Dalarna
South Africa

On the radio: Metro FM
--
On the radio: Sveriges Radio P4 Dalarna, Metro FM
07:30

Netherlands

On the radio: NPO Radio 1
Portugal

On the radio: Rádio Renascença
--
On the radio: NPO Radio 1, Rádio Renascença
10:00

France

On the radio: RTL
Jamaica

On the radio: Power 106 FM
--
On the radio: RTL, Power 106 FM
måndag 2023-07-24

06:00

Italy

On the radio: RAI Radio 1
Argentina

On the radio: Radio Nacional AM 870
--
On the radio: RAI Radio 1, Radio Nacional AM 870
08:30

Germany

On the radio: WDR Event
Morocco

On the radio: RMC Info Talk Sport
--
On the radio: WDR Event, RMC Info Talk Sport
11:00

Brazil

On the radio: Rádio Globo São Paulo
Panama

On the radio: RPC Radio
--
On the radio: Rádio Globo São Paulo, RPC Radio
tisdag 2023-07-25

02:00

Colombia

On the radio: Caracol Radio
South Korea

On the radio: 3 Radio KBS
--
On the radio: Caracol Radio, 3 Radio KBS
Elapsed games

torsdag 2023-07-20

07:00

New Zealand

On the radio: Radio New Zealand: World & Pacific News
- : -

Norway

On the radio: NRK Sport
--
On the radio: Radio New Zealand: World & Pacific News, NRK Sport
10:00

Australia

On the radio: ABC Grandstand Sport
- : -

Ireland

On the radio: RTÉ Radio 1
--
On the radio: ABC Grandstand Sport, RTÉ Radio 1

fredag 2023-07-21

02:30

Nigeria

On the radio: Brila Fm
Canada

On the radio: CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto
--
On the radio: Brila Fm, CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto
05:00

Philippines

On the radio: DZSR Sports Radio
Switzerland

On the radio: Radio SRF 3
--
On the radio: DZSR Sports Radio, Radio SRF 3
07:30

Spain

On the radio: Radio Marca Barcelona 89.1 FM
Costa Rica

On the radio: Monumental Stereo
--
On the radio: Radio Marca Barcelona 89.1 FM, Monumental Stereo
Delight in an unparalleled sporting event: the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. This international women's soccer tournament promises to thrill fans around the world with first-class soccer, a lot of action and unforgettable moments.

The favorites for the tournament are, of course, the reigning world champions from the USA, who continue to boast a strong squad. However, they will face competition from European powers Germany, Spain and, in particular, European champions England, who have yet to win a world championship. Japan and hosts Australia are also considered as potential rivals.

On the players' side, there are several notable names to watch. Vivianne Miedema from the Netherlands, Fran Kirby from England, Alexandra Popp for Germany and the US American Rose Lavelle are just some of the stars hoping to shine at this tournament.

The opening match between New Zealand and Norway will take place on July 20, 2023. The supporters can look forward to a whole month of exciting matches as the final is set for August 20, 2023. The matches will be played in different cities in Australia and New Zealand, giving fans the opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of both countries.

The following cities and stadiums will host the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Australia:

  • 🇦🇺 Stadium Australia (83,500 seats, Sydney)

  • 🇦🇺 Brisbane Stadium (52,263 seats, Brisbane)

  • 🇦🇺 Sydney Football Stadium (42,512 seats, Sydney)

  • 🇦🇺 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (30,052 seats, Melbourne)

  • 🇦🇺 Perth Oval (22,225 seats, Perth)

  • 🇦🇺 Hindmarsh Stadium (18,435 seats, Adelaide)

New Zealand:

  • 🇳🇿 Eden Park (48,276 seats, Auckland)

  • 🇳🇿 Wellington Regional Stadium (39,000 seats, Wellington)

  • 🇳🇿 Dunedin Stadium (28,744 seats, Dunedin)

  • 🇳🇿 Waikato Stadium (25,111 seats, Hamilton)

Please note the difference in time zones: the matches will mostly take place in the evening and sometimes in the early afternoon in Australia and New Zealand. At radio.net you will find streams of some of the matches as well as national and international radio stations reporting on the matches, the teams and the tournament.