Miranda Sawyer - You're Booked

It's our season finale! And we are spending it with an absolute legend. Miranda Sawyer is a brilliant and inspirational journalist, broadcaster and author. She started her career at the iconic Smash Hits and has since worked for practically every major newspaper and magazine including The Face, Select, The Guardian, The Observer and Vogue. She's the author of the books Park and Ride, Out of Time and her latest Uncommon People: Britpop and Beyond in 20 Songs. We talked to Miranda about the women of Britpop, the genius of Smash Hits, corresponding with Joan Didion and getting off with Grace Jones. Find out more about all the books mentioned by visiting our Bookshop.org store. Preorder your copy of Daisy's Read Yourself Happy by contacting The Margate Bookshop and visit Daisy's Substack to find out about her live dates. The episode is sponsored by Serious Readers. To get £100 off your HD Serious Readers reading lamp (and free delivery), visit seriousreaders.com/booked and use the code: BOOKED at checkout.BOOKSDaisy Buchanan - Pity PartyDaisy Buchanan - Read Yourself HappyMiranda Sawyer - Uncommon PeopleMiranda Sawyer - Out of TimeHolly Bourne - So Thrilled For YouViv Albertine - Clothes, Music, BoysAgatha Christie - And Then There Were NoneIan Fleming - Casino RoyaleRaymond Chandler - The Long GoodbyeTruman Capote - In Cold BloodTom Wolfe - The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline BabyHunter S Thompson - Fear and Loathing in Las VegasLili Anolik - Didion and BabitzEve Babitz - Eve's HollywoodJoan Didion - Slouching Towards BethlehemJessica Stanley - Consider Yourself KissedLily Allen - My Thoughts ExactlyJude Rogers - The Sound of Being HumanSylvia Patterson - I'm Not With the BandMiki Berenyi - Fingers CrossedVivien Goldman - Rebel Musix, Scribe on a Vibe: Frontline Adventures Linking Punk, Reggae, Afrobeat and JazzMichael Cragg - Reach For the StarsCraig Brown - One Two Three Four: The Beatles in TimeEva Rice - This Could Be EverythingOliver Burkeman - Meditations For MortalsOliver Burkeman - Four Thousand WeeksPatrick Freyne - Ok Lets Do Your Stupid Idea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.