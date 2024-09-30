Welcome to You’re Booked, the podcast for literary nosy parkers who would like the chance to snoop around their favourite authors’ bookshelves.I’m Daisy Buchana...
Available Episodes
5 of 208
Nina Stibbe and Daisy Buchanan - You're Booked Live at Ink 84
To celebrate the release of Daisy's new book Read Yourself Happy (out now!), here's a very special conversation with a returning champion. Daisy was interviewed by the great Nina Stibbe at Ink@84 in North London in front of a packed audience. There's lots of chat about books that bring you joy, the fear and ecstasy of reviews, book club horror stories and Nina's legendary pony story. Find out more about all the books mentioned by visiting our Bookshop.org store. Order your copy of Daisy's Read Yourself Happy by contacting The Margate Bookshop and visit DK RED to find out about her live dates.BOOKSDaisy Buchanan - Read Yourself HappyNina Stibbe - Went to London Took The DogThe Pound ProjectElizabeth Jane Howard - The Cazalet ChroniclesDaisy Buchanan - InsatiableLili Anolik - Didion and BabitzEve Babitz - Eve's HollywoodPandora Sykes - What Writer's ReadJean George - My Side of the MountainRebecca F Kuang - BabelCharles Dickens - Bleak HouseThe Beano AnnualLizzy Stewart - AlisonJoff Winterheart - Days of the Bagnold SummerDiana Henry - How To Eat a PeachBee Wilson - Consider the ForkLaurie Colwin - Happy All the TimeLaurie Colwin - Home CookingLaurie Colwin - More Home CookingBonnie Garmus - Lessons in ChemistryClaire Tomalin - Charles DickensAnthony Trollope - Can You Forgive HerMonica Dickens - My Turn To Make the TeaNina Hamnet - Laughing TorsoBarbara Comyns - Our Spoons Came From WoolworthsCatherine Newman - SandwichCatherine Newman - We All Want Impossible ThingsElspeth Barker - Notes From the Hen HouseJilly Cooper - Between the CoversPatricia Lockwood - No One Is Talking About ThisPatricia Lockwood - PriestdaddyNina Stibbe - Love NinaLauren Bravo - What Would the Spice Girls DoDaisy Buchanan - How To Be a Grown UpDaisy Buchanan - CareeringDaisy Buchanan - LimelightDaisy Buchanan - Pity PartyDaisy Buchanan - The SisterhoodRoger Lewis - Erotic VagrancyDeborah Moggach - Best Exotic Marigold HotelDavid Seabrook - All the Devils are HereDanielle Steele - JoySteven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner - FreakonomicsBarbara Pym - Excellent WomenNoel Streatfeiled - Ballet ShoesFern Brady - Strong Female CharacterKatherine May - Electricity of Every Living ThingKatherine May - Wintering Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
As a treat, we're resharing one of our most beloved and popular archive episodes from 2023. Author, book aficionado and YB favourite Sarra Manning joined us to help us with our reading resolutions. Featuring Kindle hacks, reading slump fixes, cosy reads and a whole slew of books to look forward to in the new year! Discover the books you'll be snapping up, a few tips to get you back on the reading path if you've strayed and some excellent advice for those struggling with the classics. Find out more about the books mentioned on the episode by visiting our bookshop.org shop. BOOKSDale Shaw - Help! I Think My Baby Brother is Henry the Eighth!Daisy Buchanan - CareeringDaisy Buchanan - InsatiableDaisy Buchanan - How to be a Grown UpDaisy Buchanan - The SisterhoodSarra Manning - UnstickySarra Manning - London With LoveCharles Dickens - Bleak HouseLeo Tolstoy - Anna KareninaGeorge Eliot - MiddlemarchHannah Dolby - No Life For a LadyBonnie Garmus - Lessons in ChemistryNoel Streatfeild - Ballet ShoesTina Brown - Palace PapersKate Sawyer - This FamilyKate Sawyer - The StrandingVarious - Marple: 12 New StoriesJD Salinger: For Esme With Love and SqualorSylvia Plath - Johnny Panic and the Bible of DreamsF Scott Fitzgerald - Diamond as Big as the RitzDorothy Parker - Collected StoriesVarious - FuriesDanielle Evans - The Office of Historical CorrectionsDanielle Evans - Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool SelfLucia Berlin - Manuel For Cleaning WomenPenelope Mortimer - Saturday Lunch with the BrowningsJilly Cooper - RivalsNoel Streatfeild - GemmaSarra Manning - The Rise and Fall of Becky SharpSarra Manning - Rescue MeJames Reeves - The Critical SenseSarra Manning - Guitar GirlMarian Keyes - Rachel's HolidayHolly Bourne - PretendingMilly Johnson - Together AgainMarian Keyes - Again RachelElizabeth Gilbert - Big MagicAnne Lamott - Bird By BirdCatherine Newman - We All Want Impossible ThingsJojo Moyes - Someone Else's ShoesEva Rice - This Could Be EverythingCurtis Sittenfeld - Romantic ComedyKatherine Heiny - Games and RitualsKatherine Heiny - Standard DeviationKatherine Heiny - Single Carefree MellowLauren Bravo - PrelovedEmily Henry - Happy PlaceBella Mackie - How To Kill Your FamilyKaty Brent - How To Kill Men and Get Away With ItAlice Slater - Death of a BooksellerRebecca F Kuang - YellowfaceJennifer Saint - AtalantaCostanza Casati - ClytemnestraKatherine Bradley - The SisterhoodIsabelle Schuler - Lady MacbethadEleanor Catton - Birnam WoodNiamh Hargan - The Break-Up ClauseSophie Irwin - A Lady's Guide to ScandalSarra Manning - The Man of Her DreamsCesca Major - Maybe Next TimeLucy Vine - Seven ExesNina Stibbe - Went to London, Took the DogNina Stibbe - Love, Nina Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
49:10
Helen Lederer Live at the Margate Bookie - You're Booked
Christmas has come early! And do we have a festive treat for you! It's a funny, thrilling and thorough chat with returning champ Helen Lederer! We visited Helen's home back in 2019, but now she's coming to us, visiting the prestigious Margate Bookie book festival in front of an ecstatic audience. We talked to her about her legendary comedy career (including the people she got off with), the game-changing Comedy Women in Print Prize that she instigated, her hilarious books Losing It and Not That I'm Bitter, the mindbending experience that was Celebrity Big Brother and almost getting a tattoo. Find out more about all the books mentioned by visiting our Bookshop.org store. Preorder your copy of Daisy's Read Yourself Happy by contacting The Margate Bookshop and visit Daisy's Substack to find out about her live dates. BOOKSDaisy Buchanan - Read Yourself HappyHelen Lederer - Not That I'm BitterHelen Lederer - Losing ItCarrie Fisher - Wishful DrinkingAnthony Trollope - Can You Forgive Her?Daisy Buchanan - InsatiableDaisy Buchanan - Pity PartyMiranda July - All FoursSue Townsend - Secret Diary of Adrian MoleJohn Betjeman - Collected Poems Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
45:58
Miranda Sawyer - You're Booked
It's our season finale! And we are spending it with an absolute legend. Miranda Sawyer is a brilliant and inspirational journalist, broadcaster and author. She started her career at the iconic Smash Hits and has since worked for practically every major newspaper and magazine including The Face, Select, The Guardian, The Observer and Vogue. She's the author of the books Park and Ride, Out of Time and her latest Uncommon People: Britpop and Beyond in 20 Songs. We talked to Miranda about the women of Britpop, the genius of Smash Hits, corresponding with Joan Didion and getting off with Grace Jones. Find out more about all the books mentioned by visiting our Bookshop.org store. Preorder your copy of Daisy's Read Yourself Happy by contacting The Margate Bookshop and visit Daisy's Substack to find out about her live dates. The episode is sponsored by Serious Readers. To get £100 off your HD Serious Readers reading lamp (and free delivery), visit seriousreaders.com/booked and use the code: BOOKED at checkout.BOOKSDaisy Buchanan - Pity PartyDaisy Buchanan - Read Yourself HappyMiranda Sawyer - Uncommon PeopleMiranda Sawyer - Out of TimeHolly Bourne - So Thrilled For YouViv Albertine - Clothes, Music, BoysAgatha Christie - And Then There Were NoneIan Fleming - Casino RoyaleRaymond Chandler - The Long GoodbyeTruman Capote - In Cold BloodTom Wolfe - The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline BabyHunter S Thompson - Fear and Loathing in Las VegasLili Anolik - Didion and BabitzEve Babitz - Eve's HollywoodJoan Didion - Slouching Towards BethlehemJessica Stanley - Consider Yourself KissedLily Allen - My Thoughts ExactlyJude Rogers - The Sound of Being HumanSylvia Patterson - I'm Not With the BandMiki Berenyi - Fingers CrossedVivien Goldman - Rebel Musix, Scribe on a Vibe: Frontline Adventures Linking Punk, Reggae, Afrobeat and JazzMichael Cragg - Reach For the StarsCraig Brown - One Two Three Four: The Beatles in TimeEva Rice - This Could Be EverythingOliver Burkeman - Meditations For MortalsOliver Burkeman - Four Thousand WeeksPatrick Freyne - Ok Lets Do Your Stupid Idea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
59:22
Amanda Prowse - You're Booked
Get ready for a really fun, warm and refreshing chat with one of our favourite authors, the brilliant Amanda Prowse! Amanda is an Internationally bestselling author of novels, non-fiction books and short stories, whose books have been published worldwide in dozens of languages. Her chart topping titles include What Have I Done?, Perfect Daughter, My Husband’s Wife, The Girl in the Corner and her latest is the wonderful Swimming to Lundy. We talked to her about magic, library love, literary Christmas gift ideas, the joy of annuals and the genius of Maeve Binchy. Find out more about all the books mentioned by visiting our Bookshop.org store. Preorder your copy of Daisy's Read Yourself Happy by contacting The Margate Bookshop and visit Daisy's Substack to find out about her live dates. The episode is sponsored by Serious Readers. To get £100 off your HD Serious Readers reading lamp (and free delivery), visit seriousreaders.com/booked and use the code: BOOKED at checkout.BOOKSDaisy Buchanan - Pity PartyDaisy Buchanan - Read Yourself HappyAmanda Prowse - Swimming to LundyColleen McCullough - The Thorn BirdsThe Bunty AnnualThe Mandy Annual The Beano AnnualJackie - 60 Years of MagicJill Mansell - Promise MeKatie Hickman - She-Merchants, Buccaneers and Gentlewomen: British Women in IndiaClarissa Pinkola Estes - Women Who Run With the WolvesArmistead Maupin - Tales of the CityJane Austen - Pride and PrejudiceDorothy Whipple - High WagesPersephone BooksLouise Bagshawe - Career GirlsShirley Conran - LaceDanielle Steele - PalazzoVC Andrews - Flowers in the AtticJilly Cooper - RivalsJilly Cooper - PoloJilly Cooper - Between the CoversRufi Thorpe - Margot's Got Money TroublesCallum Robinson - IngrainedCarol Ann Duffy - Three Wise Men Chapter 34 BooksDr Seuss - Oh The Places You'll GoCathy Rentzenbrink - How To Feel BetterNigella Lawson - Nigella ChristmasDiana Henry - SimpleNigel Slater - A Thousand FeastsJane Austen - PersuasionThomas Hardy - Collected PoemsJane Austen - Sense and SensibilityCharles Dickens - Bleak HouseThomas Hardy - Far From the Madding CrowdMaeve Binchy - Evening ClassStephenie Meyer - TwilightJoyce Lankester Brisley - Milly Molly MandyJoyce Lankester Brisley - Marigold in Godmother's HouseHolly Bourne - So Thrilled For YouHolly Bourne - You Could Be So PrettyLemony Snicket - A Series of Unfortunate EventsDaniel Handler - And Then? And Then? What Else?: A Writer's LifeBruce Omar Yates - The Muslim CowboyShelby Van Pelt - Remarkably Bright Creatures Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
56:47
About You're Booked
Welcome to You’re Booked, the podcast for literary nosy parkers who would like the chance to snoop around their favourite authors’ bookshelves.I’m Daisy Buchanan, your Book Inspector, and I’ll be asking our guests all about the first forbidden books they read under the covers, the beloved books they have borrowed, and never given back, and those impressive heavyweight hardbacks that make them look like intellectual giants – even though they couldn’t get beyond the first twenty pages.We’ll also be talking about what makes readers into writers, how our guests became book lovers and their favourite reading memories, all with a dash of intelligence and a dollop of irreverence. Our guests include Dolly Alderton, Nina Stibbe, Nikesh Shukla, and many more favourites from our own bookshelves. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.