"Dumplings,” Diamonds, & Plea Deals: Brazil’s Operation Car Wash
Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they delve into the gripping tale of Operation Car Wash, one of the largest corruption scandals in history. Discover how a small money laundering investigation into a car wash unraveled a web of institutionalized crime, reaching the highest levels of Brazil's political and commercial spheres. For more information on Operation Car Wash, check out: Operation Car Wash: Brazil’s Institutionalized Crime and the Inside Story of the Biggest Corruption Scandal in History, by Jorge Pontes and Marcio Anselmo Operation Car Wash: Is this the biggest corruption scandal in history?, Jonathan Watts, The Guardian Brazil’s supreme court overturns ‘Car Wash’ corruption convictions, Michael Pooler, Financial Times
--------
31:07
Ukraine’s Legacy of Corruption: From Kuchma to Yanukovych
In this episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati delve into the controversies surrounding Victor Yanukovych’s presidency in Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. During his tenure, Ukraine was heavily affected by corruption, with scandals and governance issues leaving a lasting impact on the country. Join Diana and Tatiana as they trace the history of corruption in Ukraine leading up to Yanukovych’s administration and explore how this era of corruption has impacted present-day Ukraine.
--------
35:29
FIFA: Soccer, Scandal, and Sportswashing
On this latest episode of Wicked Coin, join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they unravel the intricate web of deceit behind the world's largest sports scandal - the FIFA corruption case. From secret bribes and lavish lifestyles to the shocking involvement of global figures like Vladimir Putin, this episode exposes the dark side of the beautiful game. Discover how a seemingly noble mission to promote soccer turned into a tale of greed and betrayal that highlights the true cost of corruption. For more on the FIFA scandal, check out the Netflix documentary "FIFA Uncovered", "Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World's Biggest Sports Scandal" by Ken Bensinger, and "The Sicilian Mafia: The Business of Private Protection" by Diego Gambetta.
--------
40:45
The "Fat Leonard" Scandal
In their debut episode, Tatiana and Diana dive into the infamous "Fat Leonard" scandal that rocked the U.S. Navy. From bribery, to blackmail, to prosecutorial misconduct, they unpack how a massive corruption scheme unfolded due to critical failures in oversight. Join the conversation exploring how to promote transparency, improve accountability, and rebuild trust and credibility at our nation’s highest levels of defense. For more on the Fat Leonard scandal, check out "Fat Leonard: How One Man Bribed, Bilked, and Seduced the U.S. Navy" by Craig Whitlock and the Fat Leonard podcast on Brazen+.
Power and corruption … two sides of a Wicked Coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati, co-chair of Wiley’s Global Disputes Practice, and Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley’s White Collar & Government Investigations Practice tell the stories of the world’s largest, most salacious corruption scandals. Together they explore the myriad ways in which corruption creeps into the hearts and minds of men and women, the consequences of corruption for perpetrators and victims alike, and the red flags that, had they been identified and addressed, might have changed the course of history.