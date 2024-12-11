FIFA: Soccer, Scandal, and Sportswashing

On this latest episode of Wicked Coin, join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they unravel the intricate web of deceit behind the world's largest sports scandal - the FIFA corruption case. From secret bribes and lavish lifestyles to the shocking involvement of global figures like Vladimir Putin, this episode exposes the dark side of the beautiful game. Discover how a seemingly noble mission to promote soccer turned into a tale of greed and betrayal that highlights the true cost of corruption. For more on the FIFA scandal, check out the Netflix documentary "FIFA Uncovered", "Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World's Biggest Sports Scandal" by Ken Bensinger, and "The Sicilian Mafia: The Business of Private Protection" by Diego Gambetta.