The Supreme Court: Oral Arguments

Olivier v. City of Brandon | 12/03/25 | Docket #: 24-993
24-993 OLIVIER V. BRANDON, MS
DECISION BELOW: 2023 WL 5500223
CERT. GRANTED 7/3/2025
QUESTION PRESENTED:
Gabriel Olivier is a Christian who feels called to share the gospel with his fellow
citizens. After being arrested and fined for violating an ordinance targeting "protests"
outside a public amphitheater, Olivier brought a § 1983 suit under the First and
Fourteenth Amendments to declare the ordinance unconstitutional and enjoin its
enforcement against him in the future.
The Fifth Circuit, applying its precedent construing this Court's decision in
Heck
v. Humphrey
, 512 U.S. 477 (1994), held that Olivier's prior conviction barred his § 1983
suit because even the prospective relief it seeks would necessarily undermine his prior
conviction. The Fifth Circuit acknowledged the "friction" between its decision and those
of this Court and other circuits. Over vigorous dissents, the Fifth Circuit denied rehearing
en banc by one vote.
The questions presented are:
1.
Whether, as the Fifth Circuit holds in conflict with the Ninth and Tenth
Circuits, this Court's decision in
Heck v. Humphrey
bars § 1983 claims seeking purely
prospective relief where the plaintiff has been punished before under the law challenged
as unconstitutional.
2.
Whether, as the Fifth Circuit and at least four others hold in conflict with
five other circuits,
Heck v. Humphrey
bars § 1983 claims by plaintiffs even where they
never had access to federal habeas relief.
LOWER COURT CASE NUMBER: 22-60566
First Choice Women's Resource Centers v. Platkin
First Choice Women's Resource Centers v. Platkin | 12/02/25 | Docket #: 24-781
24-781 FIRST CHOICE WOMEN'S RESOURCE CENTERS, INC. V. PLATKIN
DECISION BELOW: 2024 WL 5088105
CERT. GRANTED 6/16/2025
QUESTION PRESENTED:
New Jersey's Attorney General served an investigatory subpoena on First Choice
Women's Resource Centers, Inc., a faith-based pregnancy center, demanding that it
turn over most of its donors' names. First Choice challenged the Subpoena under 42
U.S.C. 1983 in federal court, and the Attorney General filed a subsequent suit to enforce
it in state court. The state court granted the Attorney General's motion to enforce the
Subpoena but expressly did
not
decide First Choice's federal constitutional challenges.
The Attorney General then moved in state court to sanction First Choice. Meanwhile, the
district court held that First Choice's constitutional claims were not ripe in federal court.
The Third Circuit affirmed in a divided per curiam decision. Judge Bibas would
have held the action ripe as indistinguishable from
. Americans for Prosperity
Foundation v. Banta
, 594 U.S. 595, 618-19 (2021). But the majority concluded First
Choice's claims were not yet ripe because First Choice could litigate its constitutional
claims in state court. In doing so, the majority followed the rule of the Fifth Circuit and
split from the Ninth Circuit. It did not address the likely loss of a federal forum once the
state court rules on the federal constitutional issues.
The question presented is:
Where the subject of a state investigatory demand has established a reasonably
objective chill of its First Amendment rights, is a federal court in a first-filed action
deprived of jurisdiction because those rights must be adjudicated in state court?
LOWER COURT CASE NUMBER: 24-3124
Urias-Orellana v. Bondi, Att'y Gen.
Urias-Orellana v. Bondi, Att'y Gen. | 12/01/25 | Docket #: 24-777
24-777 URIAS-ORELLANA V. BONDI
DECISION BELOW: 121 F.4th 327
CERT. GRANTED 6/30/2025
QUESTION PRESENTED:
The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) provides that noncitizens on American
soil are generally eligible for asylum if they qualify as a "refugee." 8 U.S.C. § 1158(b)(1)
(A). A refugee is someone with "a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race,
religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion."
Id.
§
1101(a)(42). Noncitizens are presumptively eligible for asylum if they have "suffered
persecution in the past." 8 C.F.R. § 1208.13(b)(1).
If ordered removed by an immigration judge (IJ), noncitizens may appeal the
removal order-and with it, the denial of asylum-to the Board of Immigration Appeals
(BIA). From there, "judicial review" is available in "an appropriate court of appeals." 8
U.S.C. § 1252(a)(5). The INA mandates judicial deference on "findings of fact" and three
other kinds of administrative decisions.
Id.
§ 1252(b)(4). The statute also explicitly
provides for judicial review of the BIA's decisions on "questions of law," but does not
establish a deferential standard of review for such decisions.
Id.
§ 1252(a)(2)(D), (b)(9).
The question presented is:
Whether a federal court of appeals must defer to the BIA's judgment that a given
set of undisputed facts does not demonstrate mistreatment severe enough to constitute
"persecution" under 8 U.S.C. § 1101(a)(42).
LOWER COURT CASE NUMBER: 24-1042
Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment
Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment | 12/01/25 | Docket #: 24-171
24-171 COX COMMUNICATIONS, INC. V. SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
DECISION BELOW: 93 F.4th 222
CERT. GRANTED 6/30/2025
QUESTION PRESENTED:
1. This Court has held that a business commits contributory copyright
infringement when it "distributes a device with the object of promoting its use to infringe
copyright, as shown by clear expression or other affirmative steps to foster
infringement."
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Inc. v. Grokster
,
Ltd
., 545 U.S. 913, 919
(2005). The courts of appeals have split three ways over the scope of that ruling,
developing differing standards for when it is appropriate to hold an online service
provider secondarily liable for copyright infringement committed by users.
Did the Fourth Circuit err in holding that a service provider can be held liable for
"materially contributing" to copyright infringement merely because it knew that people
were using certain accounts to infringe and did not terminate access, without proof that
the service provider affirmatively fostered infringement or otherwise intended to promote
it?
2. Generally, a defendant cannot be held liable as a willful violator of the law-and
subject to increased penalties-without proof that it knew or recklessly disregarded a high
risk that its
own
conduct was illegal. In conflict with the Eighth Circuit, the Fourth Circuit
upheld an instruction allowing the jury to find willfulness if Cox knew its
subscribers
'
conduct was illegal-without proof Cox knew its own conduct in not terminating them was
illegal.
Did the Fourth Circuit err in holding that mere knowledge of another's direct
infringement suffices to find willfulness under 17 U.S.C. § 504(c)?
LOWER COURT CASE NUMBER: 21-1168
Rutherford v. United States
Rutherford v. United States | 11/12/25 | Docket #: 24-820
24-820 RUTHERFORD V. UNITED STATES
DECISION BELOW: 120 F.4th 360
CONSOLIDATED FOR ONE HOUR ORAL ARGUMENT WITH 24-860
CERT. GRANTED 6/6/2025
QUESTION PRESENTED:
The compassionate-release statute permits courts to reduce a prisoner's
sentence if the court finds that "extraordinary and compelling reasons" warrant relief. 18
U.S.C. § 3582(c)(1)(A). Congress placed only two limits on what can count as an
"extraordinary and compelling reason": (1) it must be "consistent with" "applicable policy
statements" from the U.S. Sentencing Commission,
id
.; and (2) "[r]ehabilitation of the
defendant alone shall not be considered an extra- ordinary and compelling reason," 28
U.S.C. § 994(t).
Sections 401 and 403 of the First Step Act of 2018 reduced penalties for certain
drug and firearm offenses going forward. Because of these changes, individuals
sentenced today for these offenses often face mandatory minimum terms of
imprisonment decades shorter than they would have received before the First Step Act.
The question presented is:
Whether, as four circuits permit but six others prohibit, a district court may
consider disparities created by the First Step Act's prospective changes in sentencing
law when deciding if "extraordinary and compelling reasons" warrant a sentence
reduction under 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c)(1)(A)(i).
LOWER COURT CASE NUMBER: 23-1904
