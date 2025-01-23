Reconstructing Faith with Trevin Wax

Scathed by scandal and riddled with controversy, the American church today faces a credibility crisis. What is the way forward for renewal in our generation? Tr...
Available Episodes
5 of 26
What If We Can’t Rebuild?
For two seasons now, we've looked at the credibility crisis facing the church today and some of the challenges that stand in the way of our attempts to renew and restore the church's witness. We've heard guest after guest give us truth and point us toward hope. We've talked about rolling up our sleeves and finding our place on the wall, doing whatever we can for the church to reconstruct, to rebuild, to restore, to renew. On this episode of Reconstructing Faith, join Trevin Wax as he asks the question: What if we're not up to the task of rebuilding the witness of the church?Connect with Trevin • on Twitter: @TrevinWax • on Facebook • subscribe to Trevin’s email newsletterHave a question you want to ask Trevin? Send it to [email protected].
--------
50:15
3 Waves That Have Shaped Your Church
Nothing alters a terrain like water. In severe cases, like flooding from hurricanes and storms, or mudslides in the mountains, or a tsunami overtaking everything in its path, water can leave a landscape totally transformed. But even in mild cases, wind and waves can leave behind noticeable changes to the scenery. Waves affect the landscape of the church also. There are subtle echoes of movements that have shaped churches across the country, regardless of denomination. You might not see them, but they’re there, shaping how we worship. Cultural currents carve out different streams. Movements rise and fall, personalities come and go, and ministry philosophies shift, leaving the terrain transformed. On this episode of Reconstructing Faith, join Trevin Wax as he asks the question: What waves have shaped the landscape of evangelicalism?Connect with Trevin • on Twitter: @TrevinWax • on Facebook • subscribe to Trevin’s email newsletterHave a question you want to ask Trevin? Send it to [email protected].
--------
54:33
Season 2, Episode 10: Better Together: Denominations and the Hope of Evangelical Renewal
In the first episode of this season, we looked at the reconstruction of Notre Dame after the fire, the painstaking work of refashioning and rebuilding a place that took centuries to construct. Rebuilding requires sacrifice… a dogged commitment to seeing the task through. If this is the case for churches, it’s also the case for families of churches, for networks, partnerships, conventions, and denominations. In episode two, we looked at the trend of “dechurching.” People drifting away from the church is one of the biggest stories in religion reporting right now. But the other big story is about the shifting landscape of those who do belong to a church. I’m talking about the decline of most denominations in America, and the rise of non-denominational churches in Protestant Christianity.
On this episode of Reconstructing Faith, join Trevin Wax as he asks how we look beyond our congregation to the health of the evangelical movement as a whole.
Connect with Trevin
on Twitter: @TrevinWax
on Facebook
Have a question you want to ask Trevin? Send it to [email protected].
--------
1:02:30
Season 2, Episode 9: Family Breakdown and the Family of God
The iconic family scenes we see in classic TV are not the norm for most people in American society today. Divorce has disrupted more families than ever before in our history. And the ripple effects go beyond the obvious heartache and loss, affecting even the banalities of annual rituals and traditions. Challenges to family life aren’t new. But the challenges in our day have multiplied. And these problems aren’t unrelated to the difficulties we face as God’s people, especially since we see in the New Testament how the church is to be the family of God. We are in relationship to one another as brothers and sisters, as fathers and mothers in the faith.
On this episode of Reconstructing Faith, join Trevin Wax as he considers the church’s responsibility in the era of family breakdown.
Connect with Trevin
on Twitter: @TrevinWax
on Facebook
Have a question you want to ask Trevin? Send it to [email protected].
--------
57:24
Season 2, Episode 8: After the Worship Wars
In the latter decades of the 20th century, many churches across the country shifted from a formal style of worship, with traditional and classical music, to a more informal style of worship, with praise choruses and rock-influenced instrumentation. These changes in worship didn’t happen without conflict. In the 1980’s and 1990’s, controversies became so heated in some churches that some observers began calling them “The Worship Wars.” Today, we may be well past the worst of the worship wars, but we’re never going to be in a season where discussions over what we do as gathered members of the body of Christ go away.
On this episode of Reconstructing Faith, join Trevin Wax as he considers the formative influence of how we worship and how that will affect what the future looks like.
Connect with Trevin
on Twitter: @TrevinWax
on Facebook
Have a question you want to ask Trevin? Send it to [email protected].
--------
1:02:12
About Reconstructing Faith with Trevin Wax
Scathed by scandal and riddled with controversy, the American church today faces a credibility crisis. What is the way forward for renewal in our generation? Trevin Wax offers perspective from church history and the church around the world to help listeners recommit both to removing the rot from the church and fortifying the foundations of unchanging truth. It's time to rebuild.