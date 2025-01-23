Scathed by scandal and riddled with controversy, the American church today faces a credibility crisis. What is the way forward for renewal in our generation? Tr...

About Reconstructing Faith with Trevin Wax

Scathed by scandal and riddled with controversy, the American church today faces a credibility crisis. What is the way forward for renewal in our generation? Trevin Wax offers perspective from church history and the church around the world to help listeners recommit both to removing the rot from the church and fortifying the foundations of unchanging truth. It's time to rebuild.