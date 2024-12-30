Pueblo Community College getting a new nursing simulation lab thanks to $2 million donation
A nursing simulation lab with mannequins that "breathe" and "give birth" is coming to the Fremont Campus of Pueblo Community College.
--------
0:37
Colorado Springs inches closer toward approving its new tallest building
The proposal passed a major hurdle involving tax incentives.
--------
5:52
Colorado Springs voters appear to approve recreational marijuana sales, but questions remain
The outcome resolves a peculiar legal dilemma that seemed on the horizon after it looked like voters had also approved a measure which would have banned retail marijuana businesses within Colorado Springs city limits.
--------
4:52
Southern Colorado bluegrass festival recognized by international music association. Hear about legendary performers and how it helps kids
For more than two decades, musicians have gathered in Westcliffe for the annual High Mountain Hay Fever festival. Now, it's a finalist for the International Bluegrass Music Association's event of the year award.
--------
14:19
Penrose funeral home owners accept plea deal in federal case, vacating trial
The owners of the Return to Nature funeral home, where 190 decomposing bodies were found, have told the federal court hearing their case they want to change their plea.