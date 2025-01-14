I'll Have Another with Lindsey Hein Podcast

Episode 586: Savilia Blunk: Olympian Mountain Biker on Reaching the Top, Overcoming Disappointments, and Shaping Her Training Future
In today’s episode of the podcast, we’re continuing with a special series where we step outside the world of running and hear from athletes in other sports. Normally, you tune in for interviews with professional and everyday runners, but today, we’re joined by mountain biker and Olympian, Savilia Blunk. Savilia is an eight-time national champion ... more »
--------
1:04:23
Episode 585: Kara Goucher and Des Linden: Nobody Asked Us!
In this episode, I’m joined by two of my favorite people in the running World—Kara Goucher and Des Linden. That’s right, these two incredible women are not only co-hosts of the podcast Nobody Asked Us, but they’re also beloved athletes in the running world. Both have been on this show multiple times, and it’s always such ... more »
--------
Episode 584: Ben Rosario – The Marathon Project 2025
Ben Rosario joins me to share all you need to know about The Marathon Project 2025. He’s one of my favorite guests to have on the show over the years. From The Marathon Project Website: Ben has been just about everything there is to be in the running industry: professional runner, run specialty store owner, ... more »
--------
41:22
Episode 583: Molly Grabill – 2:26:46 at the Valencia Marathon
Today on the podcast, we’re joined by Molly Grabill, who just had a massive breakthrough with a personal best of 2:26:46 at the Valencia Marathon. It was a big day for her, and in this episode, she opens up about not just the time she ran, but the sense of satisfaction she felt crossing the ... more »
--------
36:02
Happy Holidays from Lindsey
Hey friends!! I hope you had a great holiday season. We decided to give it a little break this Friday for Christmas week but I wanted to leave you with a solo episode recapping some of the year, discussing some of my favorite reads of the year and some events I’ll be at this spring! ... more »