Larry The Radio Guy and the listener discover jazz together.
Episode 239: Folk Music and Jazz, Part 1
A lot of folk songs—and I'm talking mostly about traditional tunes—have been adapted into jazz. And in a lot of cases the results have been spectacular! Right from the earliest years of jazz when Louis Armstrong with Earl Hines had the 1929 hit of St. James Infirmary. And today, 94 years later, we have the…
8/8/2023
1:00:00
Episode 238: Tribute to Tony Bennett
I'm back with new episodes after a three week break. There have been many well-deserved tributes to Tony Bennett, who we lost July 21st of this year. Here is another one, focusing mostly on his 'jazz' side. A number of great jazz musicians played with and respected Tony Bennett, and I feature a few of…
8/1/2023
59:28
Archives: Episode 50, Top Rated Albums of 2018
This program, originally posted January of 2019, features tracks from 2018 albums that Downbeat Magazine reviewers–and a few others–raved about. You'll hear: -singer Stacey Kent -Polish bassist Wojtek Masolewski and his Quintet – Canadian trumpet player Ingrid Jensen -More trumpet from Ambrose Akinmusire -Downbeat Hall of Fame pianist Kenny Barron -Guitarist Steve Tibbets -London's Sons…
7/25/2023
1:00:32
Archives: Episode 10: New Acquisitions from Fall of 2017.
More from my archives of old programs while I take a bit of a summer break. IMPORTANT NOTE: Because this program had been recorded directly off a feed from Trent Radio, the sound quality isn't up to my usual Discovering Jazz podcast standards. But the music's great…and I hope you'll find some of the information…
7/18/2023
58:19
From the Archives: NCRA Award Winning Episode from 2017
This is the Trent Radio program that spawned the Discovering Jazz podcast. In February 2016 my partner and I had recently moved to Peterborough, Ontario and I decided I wanted to do a program on Trent Radio, Call letters CFFF-the community and university radio station. Since they didn't have a jazz program and I was…