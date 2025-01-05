Alright Mary: All Things RuPaul's Drag Race

Alright Mary is two parts Drag Race viewing party, one part queer studies lecture and a healthy dose of obscure pop culture references, all wrapped in a nuanced...
Episode 478: RuPaul's Drag Race S17 Ep 1: Squirrel Games
Season 17's Got Talent, the X Factor and a Voice (even if it's mostly via a lip sync track) as we kick off a brand new season. The workroom is full of charisma (big librarian vibes, a couple gay cousins, a Jersey boy), and also Katy Perry shows up. We're seeing Starzz already and feeling a lot of Lexi love, and Ru's wig in that video message has some stories to tell. Become a Matreon at the Sister Mary level to get full access to Canada's Drag Race this season, plus movie reviews and past seasons of US Drag Race, UK, Canada, Down Under, Espana, Global All Stars, Philippines and more.Join us at our OnlyMary's level for EVEN MORE movie reviews, brackets, and deep dives into our personal lives!Patreon: www.patreon.com/alrightmaryEmail: [email protected]: @alrightmarypodJohnny: @johnnyalso (Instagram)Colin: @colindrucker_ (Instagram)Web: www.alrightmary.com
Episode 477: Denita, It's Christmas
And a ho ho ho! To celebrate this holiday week, we're putting out an OnlyMarys deep dive into this YouTube Christmas classic.But first let me explain something to you, we got too many depends back here and we don't care about you NOR Antoine. (Oh okay G'MAWNIN')
From bad babysitters to confusing runway choices, we've got roses, thorns and even some stems to discuss from this week's "PSAs for UFOs" themed challenge.
Episode 475: Canada's Drag Race S5 Ep1 - Go Off Queen
The queens of Season 5 are indeed going off. We kick things off this time around with a music video that, perhaps with time, will age into camp territory. Taking a page from the book of Brooke, we're discussing our roses and thorns of the episode and this cast. And also briefly the career of Courtney Thorne-Smith.
Episode 474: Alright Scary - "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)
Given the impending election, spooky season has officially been extended this year. And what better way to celebrate than with a deep dive into the all-American nightmare that is 1974's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"!
About Alright Mary: All Things RuPaul's Drag Race
Alright Mary is two parts Drag Race viewing party, one part queer studies lecture and a healthy dose of obscure pop culture references, all wrapped in a nuanced layer of dad jokes and pun-offs served weekly with a side of piping-hot tea.