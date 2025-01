Alright Mary: All Things RuPaul's Drag Race

Episode 478: RuPaul's Drag Race S17 Ep 1: Squirrel Games

Season 17’s Got Talent, the X Factor and a Voice (even if it’s mostly via a lip sync track) as we kick off a brand new season. The workroom is full of charisma (big librarian vibes, a couple gay cousins, a Jersey boy), and also Katy Perry shows up. We’re seeing Starzz already and feeling a lot of Lexi love, and Ru’s wig in that video message has some stories to tell. Become a Matreon at the Sister Mary level to get full access to Canada's Drag Race this season, plus movie reviews and past seasons of US Drag Race, UK, Canada, Down Under, Espana, Global All Stars, Philippines and more.Join us at our OnlyMary's level for EVEN MORE movie reviews, brackets, and deep dives into our personal lives!Patreon: www.patreon.com/alrightmaryEmail: [email protected] : @alrightmarypodJohnny: @johnnyalso (Instagram)Colin: @colindrucker_ (Instagram)Web: www.alrightmary.com