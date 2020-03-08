Radio Logo
Danielle and Adam explore every hilarious, heartfelt, shocking, embarrassing, and completely inappropriate facet of marriage and parenting.
USA / Podcast, Society, Culture
Available Episodes

  • 132. You're Moving Again?!?!
    People in Danielle and Adam's life know them to be
    8/3/2020
    56:44
  • 131. Parenting: Same Sh*t, Different Decade (With Danielle's Mom)
    Danielle and her mom, Linda, sat down to talk abou
    7/27/2020
    1:06:21
  • 130. The Sexy Episode
    What makes a person sexy? How has Danielle and Ada
    7/20/2020
    1:15:59
  • 129. You Don't Know Jack
    Who would win in a face-off of questions about any
    7/13/2020
    1:11:45
  • 128. Bite Me, 2020
    We are halfway through 2020 and it feels like it's
    7/6/2020
    57:33

About Marriage & Martinis

Marriage and Martinis is an attempt to present a real, authentic marriage at its core: the love, hate, teamwork, struggles, laughter, humiliation, and ever-changing dynamics that comprise spousal relationships. Danielle and Adam explore every hilarious, heartfelt, shocking, embarrassing, and completely inappropriate facet of marriage and parenting. It’s a bumpy ride, but it’s worth it.

