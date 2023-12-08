Save your favorites Quick access to the radio stations and favorites you most recently played.

Listen and subscribe to podcasts More than 1 million podcasts you can listen to and subscribe to.

Use the sleep timer and radio alarm clock Let KZNS - KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM & 1280 AM wake you up and end the day relaxing with a podcast to fall asleep to.

Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Conveniently listen to KZNS - KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM & 1280 AM via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.