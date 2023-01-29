Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

NFL 2022-2023 - Conference Championship - January 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

On the radio:
94 WIP Sportsradio
On the radio:
KNBR 680 AM/1050 - The Sports Leader
Note: Not all stations are available outside the US. Please try alternate stations if you run into one.

NFL 2022-2023: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NFL 2022-2023 in live stream. The match Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers will start on January 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

NFL 2022-2023: Join in live with these radio stations

San Francisco 49ers

KNBR 680 AM/1050 - The Sports Leader
Radio Fórmula 1470 (Fórmula Femenina)
KGEO 1230 AM

NFL 2022-2023: More radio live streams of the matchday

NFL 2022-2023 Overview