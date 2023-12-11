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SportNBA BasketballPortland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
vs

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On the radio:
WTMJ - Newsradio 620

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks will start on November 20, 2026 at 2:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Portland Trail Blazers

KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio

Milwaukee Bucks

WTMJ - Newsradio 620
WTMJ - Newsradio 620
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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