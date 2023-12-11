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SportNBA BasketballPhiladelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM
vs

-

On the radio:
96.9 The Game

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic will start on November 19, 2026 at 1:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Philadelphia 76ers

WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM
WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM

Orlando Magic

96.9 The Game
96.9 The Game
WYGM 740 The Game 96.9
WYGM 740 The Game 96.9
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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