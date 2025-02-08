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SportNBA BasketballPhiladelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM
vs

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On the radio:
SportsRadio 610 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets will start on November 29, 2026 at 2:30 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Philadelphia 76ers

WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM
WPEN - The Fanatic 97.5 FM

Houston Rockets

SportsRadio 610 AM
SportsRadio 610 AM
ESPN 97.5 Houston
ESPN 97.5 Houston
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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