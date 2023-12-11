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SportNBA BasketballOklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
vs

-

On the radio:
1380 The Answer KTKZ

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings will start on November 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Oklahoma City Thunder

WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

Sacramento Kings

1380 The Answer KTKZ
1380 The Answer KTKZ
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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