Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Basketball -
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NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today
Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings will start on November 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM.
NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento Kings
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday