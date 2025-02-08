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SportNBA BasketballNew Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM
vs

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On the radio:
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers will start on November 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

New Orleans Pelicans

KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM
KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM
WRNO 99.5 FM
WRNO 99.5 FM

Portland Trail Blazers

KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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