Skip to content
Radio Logo
SportNBA BasketballMinnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WCCO - News Talk 830
vs

-

On the radio:
1380 The Answer KTKZ

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings will start on November 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Minnesota Timberwolves

WCCO - News Talk 830
WCCO - News Talk 830

Sacramento Kings

1380 The Answer KTKZ
1380 The Answer KTKZ
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.25.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/22/2026 - 10:59:25 AM
A company fromMADSACK