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SportNBA BasketballLos Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
KLAC - AM 570 LA Sports
vs

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On the radio:
KTAR - News-Talk 92.3

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns will start on November 11, 2026 at 3:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Phoenix Suns

KTAR - News-Talk 92.3
KTAR - News-Talk 92.3
KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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