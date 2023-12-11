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SportNBA BasketballDetroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
vs

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On the radio:
WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards will start on November 13, 2026 at 1:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Washington Wizards

WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM
WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM
WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM
WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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