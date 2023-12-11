Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
SportNBA BasketballDetroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
vs

-

On the radio:
WOAI 1200 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs will start on November 18, 2026 at 2:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

San Antonio Spurs

WOAI 1200 AM
WOAI 1200 AM
KLUP - 930 AM The Answer
KLUP - 930 AM The Answer
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.5 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/14/2026 - 10:14:12 AM
A company fromMADSACK