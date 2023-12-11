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SportNBA BasketballCleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WTAM 1100 AM
vs

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On the radio:
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks will start on November 12, 2026 at 1:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Cleveland Cavaliers

WTAM 1100 AM
WTAM 1100 AM

New York Knicks

WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
ESPN New York 880 AM
ESPN New York 880 AM
ESPN New York 1050 AM
ESPN New York 1050 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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