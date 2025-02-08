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SportNBA BasketballBrooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
vs

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On the radio:
WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets will start on November 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Charlotte Hornets

WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM
WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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