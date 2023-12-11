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SportNBA BasketballBoston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5
vs

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On the radio:
95.7 The Game

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors will start on November 23, 2026 at 2:30 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Golden State Warriors

95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
KNBR 1050
KNBR 1050
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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