Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsAlternative
Rádio Zero

Rádio Zero

Rádio Zero

Rádio Zero

add
</>
Embed
Radio Zero is a separate section of the Association of Students of the Instituto Superior Técnico (AEIST), non-profit and unlimited duration.
Lisbon, Portugal / Alternative Electro Pop World
Radio Zero is a separate section of the Association of Students of the Instituto Superior Técnico (AEIST), non-profit and unlimited duration.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Rádio Utopia
RUC - Rádio Universidade de Coimbra
First Class Radio
Rádio VFM 94.6
Admirável
Radio TugaNet
S4-Radio SIX
FavoriteFM
Rádio Club Angra
Rádio Next
Space Invader Radio
Rádio Miradouro São Vicente

About Rádio Zero

Radio Zero is a separate section of the Association of Students of the Instituto Superior Técnico (AEIST), non-profit and unlimited duration. Ambition, however, be much more than that. Be more than a physical space, like many others there, as it conveys what everyone knows is the way that everyone knows. Radio aims to be a creative medium that encourages experimentation and the development of art in sound format.

Station website

App

Listen to Rádio Zero, Rádio Utopia and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio UtopiaLagosElectro, Rock, Indie, Alternative
RUC - Rádio Universidade de CoimbraCoimbraPop
Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio UtopiaLagosElectro, Rock, Indie, Alternative
RUC - Rádio Universidade de CoimbraCoimbraPop
Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio UtopiaLagosElectro, Rock, Indie, Alternative
RUC - Rádio Universidade de CoimbraCoimbraPop
Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World

Radio your way - Download now for free