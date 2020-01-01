Rádio ZeroLisbonAlternative, Electro, Pop, World
Rádio UtopiaLagosElectro, Rock, Indie, Alternative
RUC - Rádio Universidade de CoimbraCoimbraPop
Radio Zero is a separate section of the Association of Students of the Instituto Superior Técnico (AEIST), non-profit and unlimited duration. Ambition, however, be much more than that. Be more than a physical space, like many others there, as it conveys what everyone knows is the way that everyone knows. Radio aims to be a creative medium that encourages experimentation and the development of art in sound format.