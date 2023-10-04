About WRTO - Univisión América 1200 AM

WRTO 1200 AM, also known as "Mix 1200", is a radio station serving the Miami, Florida area. The station's format is primarily Spanish-language music, with a mix of genres such as salsa, merengue, bachata, and reggaeton.



In addition to music programming, WRTO 1200 AM provides a variety of talk shows covering topics of interest to the Hispanic community in Miami. The station features a mix of local and nationally syndicated shows, including news programs, political talk shows, and lifestyle and entertainment shows.



When it comes to sports coverage, WRTO 1200 AM is known for its coverage of soccer (fútbol). The station broadcasts live matches and analysis of top leagues such as La Liga, Premier League, and Liga MX, as well as international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.



Listeners tuning in to WRTO 1200 AM can expect to hear coverage of soccer matches featuring top teams such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Inter Miami and Club América. The station's experienced hosts and commentators provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the matches, making it a popular choice for soccer fans in the Miami area.



Overall, WRTO 1200 AM is a great choice for Spanish-speaking listeners in Miami who are looking for a mix of music, news, and talk shows that reflect their interests and culture. With its extensive coverage of soccer, the station is especially popular among sports fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest matches and scores.

